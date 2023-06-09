Microsoft device recalled due to serious safety concerns | Barry And … – Barry and District News

A laptop charger for the popular Microsoft Surface has been recalled due to fears it could cause ‘serious electrical shocks’.

The product presents a serious risk of electric shock as it has insufficient external build quality, which can allow access to live parts.

If you own a replacement laptop charger for a Microsoft Surface, specifically a black transformer and black power supply lead with a red fuse cover, then you are strongly advised to not use it and instead follow certain procedures.

The Microsoft product presents a serious risk of electric shock as it has insufficient external build quality, which can allow access to live parts.

Charger for Microsoft surface book pro 3/4/5/6/7 power adapter (eBay) (Image: eBay)

People who receive an electric shock often get painful muscle spasms that can be strong enough to break bones or dislocate joints.

This loss of muscle control often means the person cannot ‘let go’ or escape the electric shock.

It is important for these product recalls to be highlighted as depending on the length and severity of the electric shock, injuries can include: burns to the skin and/or burns to internal tissues.

Electrical interference or damage (or both) to the heart, which could cause the heart to stop or beat erratically.

Regarding the Microsoft charger, the Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “If a user were to touch the live part when the product is plugged in, they would receive an electric shock.

“The product also required improvements to marking, labelling and documentation.



The ✨ Marvelous ✨ Surface Pro 9. pic.twitter.com/VYzKgvBc1y

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

“We recommend owners stop using this product immediately. Contact the distributor you purchased from to request redress.”

The product comes from AliExpress.

The listing has been removed from the online marketplace, however, people may still be unaware they have the product in their homes.

Below are the exact specifications:

Model: DHM1800 AliExpress ID: 4000800764967

We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community – a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.

Please report any comments that break our rules.

Last Updated:

Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s Editors’ Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please . If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can

. This site is part of Newsquest’s audited local newspaper network. A Gannett Company. , 1st Floor, Chartist Tower, Upper Dock Street, Newport, Wales, NP20 1DW Registered in England & Wales | 01676637 |

Data returned from the Piano ‘meterActive/meterExpired’ callback event.

As a subscriber, you are shown 80% less display advertising when reading our articles.

Those ads you do see are predominantly from local businesses promoting local services.

These adverts enable local businesses to get in front of their target audience – the local community.

It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times.

source