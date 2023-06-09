Samaritan Release Date & Time on Prime Video – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The Samaritan release date is just a few days away.

Later this week, Sylvester Stallone will portray a live-action superhero for the first time in his long career as he takes on the role of Joe Smith, a.k.a. Samaritan, in Julius Avery’s upcoming movie.



Prime Video set the Samaritan release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 26. At 76, Stallone is still one of the most beloved Hollywood stars, and many fans look forward to watching his take on superheroes. The story is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Bragi F. Schut, — who also penned the script for the film — Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta.

Stallone has already starred in superhero-related movies as he portrayed Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and voiced King Shark in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, but it’s the first time he has taken on the role of a live-action superpowered character. Stallone will reprise Ogord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Samaritan cast also features Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias.

“In the film, thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith is actually a legend hiding in plain sight,” reads the synopsis. “Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.”

Stallone produced Samaritan with Braden Aftergood. Schut, David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, and Guy Riedel serve as executive producers.

