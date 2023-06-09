AT&T Turns On More 5G Sites Across New Jersey – InsiderNJ

AT&T Turns On More 5G Sites Across New Jersey

Ongoing Network Expansion in the Garden State will help give AT&T customers better access to mobile internet

Bedminster, NJ, November 1, 2022

What’s the news? AT&T* continues its 5G network expansion in New Jersey giving residents, businesses and visitors a big boost in their wireless connectivity. We’ve recently added mobile broadband sites in 7 counties across New Jersey to enhance the coverage and capacity, and help customers unlock the power of America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.

The new sites include:

Atlantic County

A new site improves coverage and capacity in Pleasantville around Route 40.

Cape May County

A new site in South Dennis improves coverage and capacity in South Dennis along Route 47 and Route 83.

Hunterdon County

A new site in Lebanon Township near West Hill Road and Bunnvale Road improves coverage and capacity around the local fire department and Memorial Park of Lebanon Township.

Middlesex County (2)

A site in Parlin improves coverage and capacity around Parlin Drive and Washington Road. Another new site in North Brunswick Township improves coverage and capacity between U.S. Highway 1 and Route 130 and along the Northeast Corridor rail lines.

Monmouth County (2)

A new site in Howell Twp. will improve coverage in the Township and in northern portion of Lakewood, as well as along U.S. Highway 9 and Ford Road. Another new site in Howell Township improves coverage and capacity around Oak Glen Rd.

Union County

A new cell site in Berkeley Heights improves coverage and capacity between Watchung Blvd. and I-78, and along Interstate 78.

Warren County

A new site in Hackettstown improves coverage and capacity near Mountain Avenue and surrounding commercial, residential and recreational areas.

Why is this important? We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. And AT&T 5G brings fast, reliable and secure connectivity to more than 281 million people in over 22,000 cities and towns nationwide. This helps New Jersey residents, businesses and visitors get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

Our commitment to New Jersey communities: From 2019 to 2021, we invested more than $1.1 billion in our networks in New Jersey. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents, visitors and businesses in the Garden State.

What people are saying:

Jerry Keenan

President, NJ Alliance for Action

“We all know how important connectivity is for communities across our state. I’m glad AT&T is taking very positive action to improve connectivity in so many different areas around New Jersey. Connectivity is vital in our daily lives and is now an indispensable piece of our infrastructure.”

Joseph Divis

President, AT&T New Jersey

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the state to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout New Jersey. These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness of the state.”

Where can I find more information? Visit NewJersey.att.com to learn more about how AT&T is supporting New Jersey. And for the latest news on AT&T 5G, visit about.att.com/pages/5G.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

