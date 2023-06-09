Lighter, More Power-Efficient PS5 Consoles To Be Available In India Soon: Report – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 06 Oct 2022 12:32 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Tech giant Sony is reportedly planning to soon bring its new PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to the Indian market. According to a report by Gizmochina, Sony has recently started shipping new models — which are said to be more power efficient and lighter than the original launch versions — of the PlayStation 5 in the country.

The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) has approved the new PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B models, which most likely means “the new game consoles to make its way to India with an upcoming local restock,” according to the report. The Japanese tech giant is yet to make an official comment.

The PS5 was launched in November 2020, but nearly two years later, the console’s availability is a major concern for eager customers. The PS5 has only been available in the country in blink-and-miss restocks so far, all of which got sold out within a matter of seconds. These restocks are generally available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. It remains to be seen if the arrival of the new PS5 models will lead to the console being more generally available for customers across all channels, like the Xbox Series X.

The new PS5 CFI-1200 series comes with an overhaul in the internal design. These changes make the newer PS5 models more power efficient while also helping offer better thermal performance as well.

It had mentioned that the brand is working on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is housed at the back.

