Nothing Ear (2) Looks the Same as Ear (1) In Leaked Renders – Greenbot

Published 1 Feb 2023



Nothing is working on the second iteration of the Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (2). While the London-based startup is busy tailoring the Ear (2) and the Phone (2) and shipping it to global markets, including American shores this time, prolific leaker Steve OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with SmartPrix has posted renders of the Nothing Ear (2).



The report claims that these are the actual product images of Nothing Ear (2) and shares details of the gear’s features. At a glance, these leaked renders reveal a very familiar design.

However, when comparing Ear (1)’s layout with the leaked Ear (2) images, there is one noticeable difference in the exterior of the earbuds: a shift in the location of the noise-canceling microphone. On the Ear (1), it is at the top of the earbud. And now, it lies closer to the red color dot on the front, as evident in the leaked render below.



Besides this, there are some other minor changes to the stem portion of the buds, where its internal components are visible to you. While it may seem more like Nothing Ear (1) 2023 edition at a glance, the Ear (2)’s leaked specification sets it apart from its predecessor. Per the report, the new model will come equipped with Personalized ANC, allowing you to adjust the level of noise cancellation as per your preference.

Furthermore, it will feature a Transparency Mode and Dual Connectivity option, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously and quickly switch between them. Lastly, the company will add support for an Advanced EQ on the earbuds while also allowing you to customize its settings.

Unfortunately, there is no word about the launch date or price of the upcoming Nothing TWS, but we look forward to learning more about it in the near future.

