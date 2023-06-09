How to watch the new season of 'The Mandalorian' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Over two years since we last saw Grogu and his gruff bounty hunter guardian together, the dynamic duo are reuniting for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.”
Starring Pedro Pascal, the newest season of “The Mandalorian” finds the New Republic struggling to steer the galaxy away from its dark past. Meanwhile, Din Djarin — AKA Mando — and his adorable sidekick are crossing paths with old friends and new foes as they journey towards Mandalore — Din’s home planet. Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also appear in “The Mandalorian” Season 3, now streaming on Disney+.
“The Mandalorian,” now streaming on Disney+
The top products in this article:
Disney+ subscription, $8 and up monthly
Amazon deal: “Star Wars” and “Mandalorian” Funko Pops on sale now
An ad-supported Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can get an ad-free access to the service for $11 monthly or bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.
“The Mandalorian” Season 3 has finally landed, but it isn’t the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to in March 2023. From the streaming premiere of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” to new episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” there’s something for everyone coming to Disney+ this month.
This wacky, animated kids series follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette, who, after accidentally bringing a 10-ton T-Rex into present day NYC, serves as a rogue super hero with the help of her reptilian sidekick. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, all five episodes in Season 1 of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” hit Disney+ on Mar. 8.
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” streaming Mar. 8 on Disney+
Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch is back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is now streaming on Disney+.
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” now streaming on Disney+
Mar. 1
“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 1)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 11)
“Eureka!” (S1, four episodes)
“Going Fur Gold” (S1)
Mar. 3
“Finding Michael”
“Dino Death Match”
“The Next Mega Tsunami”
Mar. 7
“Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” (Episode 2)
Mar. 8
“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 2)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 12)
“M Power”
“Africa’s Deadliest” (S2, S3, S4, S5)
“Chibiverse” (S1)
“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (S1, five episodes)
“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (S2, four episodes)
Mar. 10
“Chang Can Dunk”
Mar. 14
“NHL Big City Greens”
“Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever” (Episode 3)
Mar. 15
“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 3)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 13)
“Kiff”
“Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts” (S2)
“Engineering Connections” (S1, S2)
“Firebuds” (S1, four episodes)
“Doogie Houser, M.D” (S1, S2, S3, S4)
Mar. 17
“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”
“Hippo vs. Croc”
Mar. 22
“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 4)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episode 14)
“How to Win at Everything” (S1)
“Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” (S1, four episodes)
“Restaurants at the End of the World” (S1)
“Superstructures: Engineering Marvels” (S1)
Mar. 24
“Witness Disaster”
Mar. 25
“Saturdays” (S1, six episodes)
“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (S3)
Mar. 29
“The Mandalorian” (S3, Episode 5)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (S2, Episodes 15 and 16)
“Crimes Against Nature” (S2)
“Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (S2, four episodes)
“Incredibly Small World” (S1)
Mar. 31
“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D” (S2)
“Prom Pact”
“World Weather Ever?”
Looking to celebrate the premiere of “The Mandalorian” Season 3? Shop Amazon’s sale on “Star Wars” and “Mandalorian” Funko Pop! toys, with deals starting as low as $3.
“Star Wars” and “Mandalorian” Funko Pops, $3 and up
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, Oscar-nominated movies and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.
According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung’s “The Frame” features a gallery design that “hugs the wall.” This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.
The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.
An Amazon customer called the TV “the best 4K panel I’ve ever owned.” “The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room,” they commented.
65″ LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,000 (regularly $3,000)
We’ve found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
It’s on sale at Amazon now.
55″ LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)
This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.
“I recently bought this tv last week and I’m really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up,” wrote a Walmart customer. “If you want a tv that’s affordable TCL is the way to go. I don’t have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV’s again from this brand in the near future.”
65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368
Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.
All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)
This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.
The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans — plus, it’s hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.
75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50
Danica Creahan is an expert on streaming for CBS Essentials. When she’s not evaluating the best new shows and movies to stream or comparing every way to watch NCAA March Madness this year, she’s probably out playing with — or shopping for — her dog.
First published on March 1, 2023 / 3:24 PM
Susan Lorincz told detectives that she called Ajike Owens’ children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the fatal shooting, according to an arrest report.
With tickets to U.S. shows soaring to absurd heights, some superfans are flying to Europe to catch their favorite acts.
A federal indictment could have more serious implications for former President Trump’s 2024 presidential run than the indictment brought against him by a New York grand jury in March, CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez said Thursday.
Funding will come from $5.1 billion approved by the state legislature to secure the border.
The charges would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump.
With tickets to U.S. shows soaring to absurd heights, some superfans are flying to Europe to catch their favorite acts.
Consumers lost $330 million to fraudulent texts last year, with individual victims reporting a median loss of $1,000.
Long market slump was especially painful for Americans saving for retirement, with their investments losing $3 trillion in value.
A high-end device can cost over $1,000, but there are only a few features you really need, experts say.
Mexican-style lager Modelo Especial outsold the popular Anheuser-Busch last month, new sales data shows.
New York would be following the lead of California, which became the first state to form a reparations task force in 2020.
A federal indictment could have more serious implications for former President Trump’s 2024 presidential run than the indictment brought against him by a New York grand jury in March, CBS News Political Director Fin Gómez said Thursday.
The charges would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Cuba may allow China to establish a facility on its territory capable of conducting electronic surveillance on the United States, CBS News has confirmed.
The horses tasked with leading the caissons carrying the caskets of fallen service members during funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery are taking a year-long pause for rehab.
A high-end device can cost over $1,000, but there are only a few features you really need, experts say.
A warning for parents as we approach summer: A new report finds hundreds of children die each year from drowning. Here’s how to keep them safe.
Air pollution takes an $800 billion annual toll on the U.S. economy. Wildfires — worsened by climate change — are making it worse.
Millions of Americans are under air quality alerts as Canada’s wildfires continue to burn. CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for Public Health at KFF, Dr. Celine Gounder, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the health risks wildfire smoke poses and offers advice on how to protect yourself.
One cardiovascular specialist cautions that breathing the air laden with smoke from the Quebec and Nova Scotia wildfires is “probably worse than smoking a cigarette” in some places.
Cuba may allow China to establish a facility on its territory capable of conducting electronic surveillance on the United States, CBS News has confirmed.
Egypt’s Environment Ministry said the man was killed after being attacked by a tiger shark in the waters near the city of Hurghada.
DNA analysis determined that the crocodile’s nonviable fetus was 99.9% genetically identical to its mother.
“I think our family’s got some peace and I would even say closure,” Steve Johnson told reporters outside the court.
“There seem to have been executions and this cannot be allowed,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
With tickets to U.S. shows soaring to absurd heights, some superfans are flying to Europe to catch their favorite acts.
In an interview with British GQ, the “Breaking Bad” star said he planned to take a break from acting in 2026, and maybe move to France with his wife Robin.
“I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” Holland said.
Comedian Fortune Feimster joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new series “Fubar” and acting alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.
More than 100 fiction and nonfiction features will unspool at the New York City festival, with many available for home viewing through July 2 via the Tribeca At Home platform. Check out some recommended picks.
More than 8.3 million homes and businesses nationwide don’t have access to high-speed broadband service, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
For our “Changing the Game” series, we are highlighting Leanne Pittsford, the CEO and founder of Lesbians Who Tech & Allies. She joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss creating a tech company to help promote visibility and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people.
The SEC is suing crypto trading platform Coinbase, saying it is operating illegally as it failed to register as an exchange. It’s the latest move in a crackdown against crypto companies. Jon-Jorge Aras, a partner at Warren Law Group and head of the firm’s securities litigation, has more.
Some big tech companies are rolling back policies put in place to curb misinformation around the 2020 election, spurring concerns voters may find it difficult to decipher what information is real and what’s fake in the 2024 presidential election cycle. CBS News election law contributor David Becker has more.
A new study claims that artificial intelligence is more accurate at predicting a patient’s cancer risk than traditional methods. Janet Shamlian takes a look at how the emerging technology could help breast cancer diagnoses.
Millions of Americans spent a second day Thursday under a veil of smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke was so thick in New York City Wednesday the air quality blew well past what is considered hazardous. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports from Arlington, Virginia, where the air is now sweeping through.
The East Coast has been engulfed with smoke over the past few days, all stemming from a string of wildfires from Canada. White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi joins “America Decides” to discuss how the Biden administration is mitigating the poor air quality conditions.
New research is looking into why it’s been so long since “the big one” has hit along the southern San Andrea Fault Line and how a nearby body of water may influence earthquakes. Ryley Hill, who led the study, joins CBS News’ Lana Zak and Errol Barnett with more.
DNA analysis determined that the crocodile’s nonviable fetus was 99.9% genetically identical to its mother.
If you’re seeing a thick haze outside your window, it’s likely air pollution. Here’s how to find out what the air quality is near you.
Donald Santini had been on the run since 1984, when Florida authorities linked him to the strangling death of Cynthia Wood.
Susan Lorincz told detectives that she called Ajike Owens’ children by racist slurs in the months leading up to the fatal shooting, according to an arrest report.
The passenger in the vehicle was wanted in a shooting nearby, police said.
“I think our family’s got some peace and I would even say closure,” Steve Johnson told reporters outside the court.
“There seem to have been executions and this cannot be allowed,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
NASA managers say SpaceX Super Heavy/Starship rocket and lunar lander testing may push Artemis crew landing to 2026.
The Parker Solar Probe answered decades of questions about so-called “solar storms,” which create “beautiful auroras on Earth” but also “wreak havoc with satellites and the electrical grid.”
The Dragon carries needed crew supplies and equipment, along with two roll-out solar array blankets.
One of the new images, part of an “astronomical treasure trove” reveal asteroid tails shooting across the far-off galaxy.
In a first of its kind event, the European Space Agency on Friday livestreamed images of Mars in what it called an opportunity “to get as close as it’s currently possible” to the Red Planet.
See the details of the bizarre case.
Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Despite losing three quarters of the blood in her body, Donna Ongsiako was able to help police find the person who almost took her life.
Vero Beach Police investigators focused on cellphone tower pings and surveillance footage cameras to catch a man who murdered his former girlfriend.
Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a historic move that is likely to roil the ongoing 2024 presidential race. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
A seventh grader becomes a published author and uses her book to give back. A dog helps save another pooch being attacked by a coyote. A singer who lost his voice thanks the vocal therapist who helped him regain it and changed his life for good.
Donald Trump has become the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe unpack the precedence of the Justice Department’s decision to indict and what’s next for Trump.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges stemming from the federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House. Attorney Vinoo Varghese, CBS News justice and law enforcement producer Robert Legare and CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan analyze the charges against Trump and the potential ramifications.
In three posts to his account on Truth Social, Donald Trump said attorneys with the Justice Department informed him he was indicted over the “boxes hoax” and he has been called to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the arraignment to CBS News.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
How to watch the new season of 'The Mandalorian' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month – CBS News
Watch CBS News