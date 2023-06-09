The Wii, PS3 or Xbox 360: Local experts discuss them – The Virginian-Pilot

e-Pilot

e-Pilot Evening Edition

Sign up for email newsletters

Sign up for email newsletters

e-Pilot

e-Pilot Evening Edition

Top Picks:

By carolyn Shapiro

The Virginian-Pilot

But consumers who have no such loyalties and a video game system on their holiday gift lists will need to make some comparisons in the next few weeks.

Gamers and managers at a local Internet cafe and video game shops offer plenty of guidance. They have played the various game systems – or at least read extensively about them. While some have their own brand preferences and strong opinions, they happily discuss the nuances of each system and provide a keen level of insight.

The PlayStation 3 by Sony and Nintendo’s Wii hit stores just more than a week ago and quickly sold out. Though some stores plan to receive more before Christmas, good luck finding one. The Xbox 360, Microsoft’s latest version of its console, came out in November 2005 and is readily available in many local electronics stores.

THE EXPERTS

Timothy Batza, 24: He bought the Xbox 360 about a month ago. At home in Chesapeake, he doesn’t own a high-definition television, so the PlayStation 3 isn’t worth the money to him.

Brad Bollinger, 26: A gamer for many years, he is assistant manager of GameStop in Chesapeake and lives in Virginia Beach. He likes the Xbox 360 but has high hopes for the PlayStation 3.

Caleb Bryan, 24: He manages the GameStop store off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake and lives in Virginia Beach. A relatively new gamer who only started playing when he came to manage the store, he owns and favors the Xbox 360 and has been known to spend 20 to 30 hours a week on Xbox Live.

Rodney Dawes, 25: A computer programmer, he works from his home in Newport News. He owns the PlayStation 2 and favors Sony over the other systems, championing its technology.

Cynthia Harrison, “in my 40s”: Her husband, Davy, wants a Wii. With two teenagers at home in Chesapeake, they own an Xbox, PlayStation 2 and GameCube as well as portable systems. “We even have an Atari.”

David Mohajerin, 34: A PlayStation 2 owner, he is looking closely at the PlayStation 3. He lives in Hampton and has two children, ages 10 and 7.

Jason Ramsey, 30: Now general manager and a partner of Wired Cyber Cafe in Newport News, he used to work for Sony as a merchandiser, training employees on how to play, package and sell the game systems. But he’ll discuss the flaws in the PlayStation’s development as readily as sing its praises. He has three children, ages 2, 6 and 8. They have a Nintendo GameCube at home in Newport News.

James Bohline, 24: The Norfolk resident owns the Xbox 360, having upgraded for the better graphics. An aficionado of sports games, he also has owned the PlayStation 2.

PLAYSTATION 3

The look: A sleek, serious black-and-chrome box, it’s thinner than the Xbox but weighs a bit more.

The price: $500 for base version with 20-gigabyte hard drive; $600 for the deluxe unit with 60-gigabyte hard drive. That’s steep for anyone who isn’t a serious gamer, particularly because the system is new and somewhat unproven, with few exclusive games and accessories available yet. Even some of PlayStation devotees say they’ll wait for the price to drop.

“The price is the main thing,” David says, “because you’re not getting that much more” than with the PlayStation 2.

The features: The advanced system reacts keenly to each action, adding not only to the graphic detail but also to game play. The PS3 is so powerful thanks to eight processors that digest information quickly and smoothly.

“The technology in the hardware is going to last much longer” and require fewer upgrades to new systems over time, Rodney says.

In addition to the advanced gaming, the multitalented system can act as a multimedia entertainment center.

It features a Blu-ray Disc drive to play high-definition movies. Users can download music, photographs or other media via USB ports to customize their games, listen to music or watch movies. The system uses Bluetooth technology for wireless connections with the game controller as well as headsets, keyboards and cameras.

And, unlike the Xbox, it offers online game play for free.

The graphics: The definition provided by the PS3 is a shade above the Xbox, though gamers disagree on whether it bests the Xbox significantly. It provides an intense level of detail. Dust flies from behind the vehicles in a racing game. The terrain is so treacherous-looking it can be terrifying.

In the “Madden NFL 07” football game for the PS3, Jason says, “You’ll see sweat dripping from their faces. You’ll hear them grunt. You’ll hear maybe random shouts from the crowd.”

However, games produced by Sony for the PS3 seem to take the best advantage of the graphic capabilities, while some of the gamers say that games such as “Madden,” made by outside publishers in versions for all three systems, don’t look demonstrably different.

PlayStation 3’s best graphics require a high-definition television. Without one, the games look like they do on any other pre-HD system, and most of these gamers would consider it not worth the money.

The controller: Users of the first two PlayStations will recognize the compact, handled controller right away, as it is nearly identical to previous versions. This one, however, is wireless.

Jason calls it one of the best video game controllers ever made: “All the buttons are positioned in the right places.”

Brad says the company could have improved the feel of the new controller. But Sony has typically taken an “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it” approach, Caleb says.

Sony did place the shooting triggers on the controller’s front as Microsoft did on its Xbox controller.

The latest version also has a motion-sensor function that players can choose to turn on or off. They can use the controller as a steering wheel in a racing game, for instance, or drive by using the traditional joystick buttons.

The games: “Resistance: Fall of Man,” a first-person shooter game that involves an alien invasion of Earth, is exclusive to PS3 and thus one of the most sought-after titles for the system. Gamers say it rivals the “Halo” series for Xbox. A new “Gran Turismo” racing title for PS3 is expected to include the exact specifications of the cars, tracks mapped from the real thing and microphone-recorded sounds such as grinding gears.

Game publishers “didn’t take many risks” for the launch of PS3, Jason says, so there are few games that were developed exclusively for and make the most of the new technology.

That’s not unusual. When Xbox 360 was released a year ago, there were only 18 games made exclusively for its new features. By the end of this year, it is expected to have 138 titles under its wing, Caleb says.

Wii

The look: A small white square, compact because it’s just a game system and nothing else.

The price: $250, the least expensive of the three systems and considered more affordable – and appealing – for youngsters, families and neophyte gamers. “Nintendo has always offered a value-conscious choice,” Jason says.

The features: The Wii’s key distinction is a motion-sensing controller, which allows players to use their natural movements to take action on screen. In a bowling game, for instance, a player sweeps the controller back, then forward, as if bowling the ball. For the game “Excite Truck,” the racer grips the controller sideways with both hands, like a steering wheel.

The concept intrigues even a PlayStation 2 owner such as David. The Wii “doesn’t have the processing power,” he says, but is more fun with the players moving around. Its interactivity could make it particularly attractive for families and groups of friends who enjoy playing together.

Unlike PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, which are the latest incarnations of previous systems, Wii is new, not a “next generation” of Nintendo’s previous GameCube system.

The graphics: Without high-definition, the visuals are more simplistic and primitive than the other systems’ images. The gamers describe the Wii graphics as similar to the Nintendo GameCube’s.

The absence of high-definition graphics is the Wii’s biggest weakness, Jason thinks. It can’t offer the detail and realism that make many of the most popular games available for all three systems – such as “Call of Duty 3” and “Madden NFL 07” – more appealing on the Xbox 360 or PS3.

Nonetheless, the Wii can offer artistic – if not realistic – imagery.

The controller: Perhaps the Wii’s key component, it is a small white bar with buttons.

It’s not very ergonomically designed , but it’s intuitive to use because it’s moved like a wand to mimic the intended motion of play.

The games: Nintendo is the video-game pioneer, the granddaddy of the industry. Its popular “Zelda” series lives on for the Wii in “Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.” Nintendo did not develop a new version of its beloved Mario game for Wii.

It does offer players an Internet-based system to download old versions of most of its games, including former Mario titles, which Cynthia says saves the cost of buying many new games.

Nintendo has historically developed most of the games that have drawn players to its systems, Jason says. Fewer third-party publishers have produced titles for Nintendo, which has made the selection more limited than the variety made for Sony and Microsoft, though he believes the company intends to change that with the Wii.

Nintendo also has a reputation as a maker of games for children and teens, though Cynthia says her husband, Davy, loves it, particularly “Zelda.” Wii might aim for slightly older players in their mid- to late 20s and early 30s, but it is dismissed by many adult gamers as the youngster’s console.

XBOX 360

The look: A slim, minimalist white case, about the size of a laptop computer, it weighs almost 9 pounds.

The price: $300 for the “core” system without a separate hard-drive for saving games; $400 for the system with a hard drive.

The features: The key distinction that gamers mentioned was Xbox Live, the Internet service that allows gamers to connect to a global community to play, share ideas and create teams that can communicate via headsets. It provides “a group setting without having a group,” Caleb says.

“That’s where gaming is today,” Jason says. “It’s like sport for your couch junkies.”

As a separate $40 component, a video camera made for Xbox 360 allows players to scan their own faces and place them as, say, operatives in the terrorist-hunting game “Rainbow Six.” Gamers can choose their own wallpaper as a backdrop to games or download music for personalized game soundtracks.

PlayStation devotee Rodney critiques the Xbox 360 as “basically home PC hardware in a console box,” though he acknowledges its graphics exceed those of most computers.

The graphics: Gamers disagree about whether Xbox 360’s high-definition images look as fine as the PlayStation 3’s. Standing alone, the 360’s images seem equally as detailed. Especially in games made for both systems, such as “Madden NFL 07” and “Call of Duty 3,” the facial expressions of the characters and the visual effects reflect a high level of detail and realism.

Xbox 360 enthusiasts say they see no difference in the graphics, at a lower price, to boot. While the graphics are advanced, they show up well even on TV sets that lack high definition, Timothy says.

The controller: A user-friendly design similar to the PlayStation’s, with the joysticks in a slightly different configuration. The first Xbox controllers put the trigger buttons in the front position, where your fingers would be if you were really shooting a gun, Jason says.

The games: Enthusiasts of first-person shooter games, in which action is shown from the point of view of the player, and military-style role-playing tend to favor the Xbox 360. It has become known as the adult gamer’s console of choice with such titles as the popular “Halo” series and the new “Gears of War.”

“You can duck behind a lot of objects,” Timothy says, adding that Xbox 360 allows new challenges at each level. “I enjoy that, for each of the games, it has separate accomplishments that you can meet.”

One problem with Xbox 360 is the level of compatibility with earlier titles. Only about 250 games, or about 25 percent of those available for the original Xbox, Brad says, work with the 360.

Sign up for email newsletters

Copyright © 2023 The Virginian-Pilot

source