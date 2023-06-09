Nothing Phone (2) tipped to launch in Q3 2023: More details leaked – Techlusive

Mobiles
Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 in India, Nothing Phone (1) is available at a starting price of Rs 25,999 on Flipkart.
Nothing just has a bunch of products in the market including one smartphone Nothing Phone (1). The company is now working on its second smartphone and is planning to launch it this year. A report by MySmartPrice has hinted at a few specifications, model number and launch timeline of this upcoming smartphone. Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed the battery capacity of the handset. Also Read – Nothing Phone 2 to get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, confirms Carl Pei
Since Nothing Phone (1) debuted in July 2022, the upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023 globally. It is expected that the smartphone will debut in India around the same time. The exact launch date is still unknown. Also Read – Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do
As per the report, Nothing Phone (2) will launch with the model number “A065”. In terms of features, the smartphone is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to offer adaptive brightness that will refresh automatically as per the content. Also Read – From Nothing Phone 1 to Oppo Find N2 Flip: All the phones getting Android 14 beta update
The smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery.
In other news, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to get the official Android 13 OS soon. The device currently runs on Android 13 beta, which appears to have brought a few UI improvements.
The Phone (1) was recently spotted retailing at around Rs 25,000 on Flipkart making it a good entry mid-range phone. The device has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and has wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging support.
Additionally, Nothing is also planning to launch Nothing Ear (2) this year. The upcoming TWS earbuds will offer personalized active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds will also come with transparency mode, dual connectivity, and advanced EQ support.
Nothing is also expected to offer the Find Earbuds feature that will likely let you know the location of the earbuds so it’s easy to find them.
Nothing Phone (2) tipped to launch in Q3 2023: More details leaked – Techlusive
