Now’s a great time to buy Google Home, Android and Chromebook – Digital Trends

Best Buy has a huge variety of cool tech seeing discounts right now, with Google Home and Android products stealing the show, along with some major discounts on Chromebooks. If you’re in the market for one of the best smart home devices or need to land something practical for work or school, it’s worth browsing these deals to see if a discount is available on the piece of tech you have your eye on. You’ll find all sorts of great devices with discounted prices, from Google smart displays to wireless security cameras and from HP Chromebooks to Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Google has really settled into itself as a maker of smart home devices and ecosystems, and right now at Best Buy you can pounce on all sorts of things to add to your smart home setup. Pricing starts as low as and savings reach as high as $500 on a . Low prices on popular products reach across the board, with the , and the 4K model of the . If you’ve already got a fairly complete smart home setup, you can easily shop for a new device that or . Whether you shop for an upgrade to your smart home or shop just to land some savings, get over to Best Buy now and browse the Google Home discounts.



Android is one of the most popular mobile operating systems, and Best Buy currently has all sorts of smartphones and other Android-based devices on sale. You’ll even find among them discounts on some of the best Android phones, including the , which is a savings of $225. There are smartphones from other top brands seeing price drops as well, including and . Additionally, because the Android operating system transcends smartphones, you’ll even find some tablets in the mix for price drops, including the . There’s more than 40 pages of discounted Android devices available at Best Buy right now, so click on over and see what might catch your eye.



Chromebooks make great computing devices if you’re just trying to keep things simple, and there are plenty to choose from at a discount at Best Buy right now. The and is always a popular option for shoppers on a budget. The super popular 2-in-1 , which is a savings of $130. You can even grab a Chromebook for as little as $105 with the . If you like the user interface of a tablet but prefer the ergonomics of a laptop there are plenty of discounted Chromebooks to choose from, and if you’re a regular collaborator or want to ensure you have a way to keep in touch with friends and family, there are low prices to be had amongst . Best Buy currently has big savings to offer amongst , , and Chromebooks as well, so hurry over and start shopping while prices are low.



If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets but would like to save some money along the way, Lenovo is offering a significant discount on the Chromebook Duet 5. This is a great tablet for students and professionals and it makes a lot of sense if you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup of tablets but are shopping on a budget. While this tablet would regularly cost $499, right now Lenovo has it discounted to just $369. That’s a savings of $130, and free shipping is included. In many locations Lenovo will even let you pick it up at the nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a 2-in-1 tablet that can compete in many ways with not only the best 2-in-1 tablets, but also the super popular Microsoft Surface Pro. On paper it lacks in specs when put next to high end tablets, but when it comes to actual user experience, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has nearly as much to offer. Chromebooks are meant to be simple, after all, and with 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it can get you through long work days in a word processor, creative jam sessions, or late nights buried in homework. It has a detachable keyboard and touch pad, a nice bit of design that gives the IdeaPad Duet 5 laptop ergonomics when you want it.

For stylish yet practical laptop deals, look no further than this Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 deal at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,300, you can buy it today for $1,000, saving you $300 off the regular price. Ideal for college students who want to head to class with a great-looking laptop, or anyone who simply wants a highly portable system, this is a deal not to be missed. Anyone wanting to know more can keep reading or if you’ve been waiting for such a sweet price, simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft might not make many laptops but it’s still one of the best laptop brands thanks to its high quality. In the case of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you get an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials you need to be able to work effectively on the move and have plenty of room for all your files.

Google has been making a lot of inroads in the electronics category, whether it’s their range of smart home devices or smartphones. In the last couple of years, Google has also started pushing into the earbuds space with the Pixel Buds series, which are surprisingly good quality, and great value, especially if you want additional access to the Google ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $79, was $99

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are somewhat of a culmination of Google’s attempts to create an affordable set of earbuds, and at a competitive price, many people might say they managed to hit the nail on the head. Audio fidelity is great in the higher ranges, making this great for calls and vocals-heavy music, although it does suffer a bit in the mid and lower ranges. It also does have ANC, although it’s not competitive with some other earbuds, such as the ones from Samsung, but it does have a nice little feature that automatically changes the volume as you move through noisier and quieter environments. As for battery life, you can expect 5 hours in the earbuds and another 17 hours in the case, so you get about 24 hours of charge time in total, which is excellent.

