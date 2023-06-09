Surface Laptop Studio Successor Appears on Geekbench Listing – Thurrott.com



A successor to Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio is reportedly coming soon. Windows Central reports that it could be one of the new Surface products that Microsoft launches in Spring 2023, and a listing for the device has also been spotted on Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench results, Microsoft is testing multiple versions of the new Surface Laptop Studio. What could be the high-end SKU features a 13th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 64GB of RAM.

The original Surface Laptop Studio was released back in September 2021 alongside the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Go 3. After Microsoft apparently gave up on the detachable form factor of the Surface Book 3, the Surface Laptop Studio introduced a different 2-in-1 design with a pull-forward display that remains attached to the base at all times.

At launch, the Surface Laptop Studio was the most powerful Surface device on the market thanks to the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU on the Core i7 models. Last year, the Surface Studio 2+ caught up with a slightly more powerful GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. However, the new all-in-one PC still uses the same 11th gen Core i7 CPU previously seen on the Surface Laptop Studio.

As you may know, Microsoft slowly iterates and this Surface Laptop Studio successor shouldn’t offer more than a spec bump. “My sources tell me not to expect any major design updates to the external chassis, and that there’s unlikely to be a new, larger model to accompany the 14.4-inch variant,” wrote Windows Central’s Zac Bowden.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

