Selling fast: This Roku streaming box is $19 for Black Friday – Digital Trends

Streaming sticks are small but powerful devices that go hand in hand with Black Friday TV deals. One of the most popular options in the market, the Roku Premiere, is currently on sale for just $19, for a $16 discount to its original price of $35. You can only find this offer from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is left to take advantage of it. Don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as possible.



There’s a variety of reasons for investing in a streaming stick, such as upgrading a non-smart TV to a smart TV, or replacing the convoluted interface of the 4K TV that you purchased. If you’re thinking of buying one but the Apple TV 4K is out of reach, the Roku Premiere is an excellent choice. After a simple setup process, you’ll be able to access the Roku platform, through which you’ll be able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The streaming stick supports 4K content, so if you’ve plugged it into a 4K TV you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD quality.

You can customize the Roku home screen to showcase your preferred streaming services, channels, shows, and input sources such as video game consoles, so you wouldn’t have to navigate complicated menus to launch any of them. The Roku Premiere comes with a remote to go through the interface, but the streaming stick is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands with smart home devices enabled by these digital assistants for functions such as changing channels, searching for content, controlling playback, and much more. You should check out our Roku tips and tricks so that you can further maximize the platform.

The Roku Premiere is yours for just $19 exclusively from Walmart’s Black Friday deals, nearly half its sticker price of $35 after a $16 discount. You wouldn’t want to miss this offer if you need a streaming stick, so you need to hurry because stocks are going quickly. To make sure that you get the Roku Premiere for this bargain price, click that Buy Now button immediately.



Vizio is a great brand if you want some fancy home theater tech on a budget. Vizio TVs might be lower on the price scale, but they have many of the same features as more expensive brands, like easy streaming and smart features. You can also find some really great Vizio TV deals, offering a competitive price. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Vizio TV deals below, and we have some advice for you too!

Today’s best Vizio TV deals

32-inch Vizio D-Series — $170, was $190

If you need a small TV for your bedroom, dorm room or kitchen, a cheap Vizio is a classic option. It’s has a resolution of 1080p, which is great for streaming. After all, you can save the 4K experiences for a screen a little bigger than 32 inches. This TV still has a 60Hz refresh rate, so sports and gaming will look smooth and flawless. It has streaming services built right into it, so you won’t have to connect it to a streaming stick or a cable box — just plug and play!

Take one hard look at some of best streaming devices, and right away you’ll notice most require you to hold a premium subscription to watch content. There are so many to choose from, prices are rising, and you won’t really know whether the content resonates with you or not until after you check out the library. A great way to check out what’s available first is an introductory free trial, such as a Showtime free trial. Showtime’s streaming service is full of amazing shows like The Man Who Fell to Earth, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you’re not sure where to start you can always check out our guide on what to watch right now. Nevertheless, a Showtime free trial is a great way to binge watch some of your favorite Showtime content without the need for a major commitment, or to see the content before you pay for a subscription. If you like what you find on HBO Max, or if you’ve burned through everything Disney+ has to offer, Showtime is a great streaming alternative. Whatever the case, you can find out everything you need to know about the Showtime free trial, right here.

Is there a Showtime free trial?

There is a Showtime free trial, and it’s one of the best free trials among streaming services, even comparing well against the likes of a Disney+ free trial. With a Showtime free trial, you’ll get 30 days of complete access to Showtime’s streaming service, and you’ll need to provide a credit card in order to get things going. The free trial includes every season of every series on the network, as well as movies, documentaries, sports, and more. Another impressive part of the Showtime free trial is that it’s ad-free, allowing for uninterrupted binge-watching sessions and however else you may choose to maximize your 30 free days of Showtime access.

We may have pushed beyond the golden age of streaming into a world where every network, every service has an offering, and there’s just no way to pay for a subscription to all of them. So, the best way to break in some of the best streaming devices is with a free trial that let’s you test out the library and experience. If you’re wondering what to watch right now AMC Plus is chock full of excellent content. You may recognize AMC as the network that brought us Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul, among others, and AMC Plus is their relatively new streaming platform. An AMC Plus free trial is a great way to binge-watch some of your favorite AMC content and to explore whether or not the popular streaming service is something you’d like to have access to more frequently with a paid subscription. On-demand AMC content is nothing to sneeze at — they have some truly amazing shows. Don’t forget, you can also check out some of the other streaming services that are out there, too. However, if AMC Plus still has you intrigued, read on.

Is there an AMC Plus free trial?

An AMC Plus free trial does exist, and like a Disney Plus free trial, it’s good for seven days of access to the entire library of content. AMC Plus’ content includes favorites like The Walking Dead, Dark Winds, and Moonhaven. It also gives you access to thousands of hours of incredible movies, ready to watch whenever you are. An AMC Plus free trial also gets you seven days of access to the best content BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV have to offer, and full access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

