XRP News: New Dates In XRP Lawsuit; Whales Move 85 Mln XRP – CoinGape

XRP News: The long running tussle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple is approaching the end of the Summary Judgement phase. However, the Attorney covering the crucial XRP lawsuit has dropped an updated schedule.

Attorney James Filan reported that Sealed replies to summary judgment oppositions are due by November 30, 2022. While conference redactions will be due by December 2, 2022. He added that redacted replies are due by December 12.

He mentioned that Summary Judgement pleadings were filed early XRP lawsuit. This directly suggests that redacted replies will be filled sometime by Friday this week.

Filan highlighted that these dates are based on the fact that the redacted Summary Judgment motions were due on September 19, 2022. However, they were filed on September 17, 2022. While the redacted opposition replies were due on October 24, 2022, but they were filed on October 21.

It is expected that the redacted replies will be filed early as well in the XRP lawsuit.

Earlier, Coingape reported that Attorney Fred Ripoli mentioned that by December 5, 2022 reply brief of both parties will be filed publicly. It is suggested that Hinman speech related emails will be out by the same date.

Crypto whales seem to be excited over the recent XRP News provided by the Attorney. As per whaleAlert, Whales have moved around 85 million XRP since the news broke out.

A whale bought 30.4 million XRP (approx worth $11.75 million) from the Bitso crypto exchange. However, Whales have also moved 54.6 million XRP to exchanges.

XRP price is up by 10% over the past 7 days. It is trading at an average price of $0.392, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 3% to stand at $1.06 billion. It is still holding a market cap of over $19.7 billion dispite facing an SEC lawsuit.

Crypto Lender BlockFi Bankruptcy Live Updates: Failure Of FTX Cripple BlockFi, As Per Court Filings

NFT To Be Lifted From Income Tax Act In India? Read Here

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

source