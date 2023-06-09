'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' Part 3 Coming to Netflix in … – What's on Netflix



Part 3 of ‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys’ is coming to Netflix in June 2023.

by Jacob Robinson JRobinsonWoN

Published on May 10th, 2023, 11:56 am EST

Picture: The Pokemon Company / Netflix

Part 2 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys arrived on Netflix in February 2022. Fans have remained patient and will be rewarded with a June 2023 release date for Part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys story overall.

Ultimate Journeys will continue the adventures of Ash and Goh, with the former continuing to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the latter continuing his work on Project Mew.

The timeline of the Pokémon Journeys series so far;

On the official Twitter for Pokémon, it has been revealed that part 3 of Ultimate Journeys is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 23rd, 2023.

It’s all come down to this. 💥

Mark your calendars—the final battles from the Masters Eight Tournament unfold in exciting episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, coming 6/23 to Netflix! https://t.co/Cuumr3EdNP pic.twitter.com/pfgdA7aLOD

— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 10, 2023



The names of the upcoming 15 episodes that will make up the remaining episodes of part 3 are as follows:

The remaining episodes of Pokemon: Ultimate Journeys should be shown in part 4, totaling 15 further episodes to come.

Are you looking forward to the release of more Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What’s on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What’s on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom. Contact: [email protected]



