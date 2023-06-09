Here's why the US Army just bought an electric GMC Hummer – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is the brand’s first electric pickup and packed with performance and tech, Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Hummer has re-enlisted in the U.S. Army.

The military branch has purchased a GMC Hummer EV pickup for evaluation.

The vehicle will be a top of the line Hummer EV Edition 1, which has a list price of $112,595. The exact amount paid by the Army was not announced, but it will be delivered by the end of August.

The tests will be used to better understand how a commercial electric like the Hummer EV pickup can perform on a military operational mission profile as it looks to develop a future electric light reconnaissance vehicle (eLRV), Steve Herrick, product director, Ground Mobility Vehicles, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Combat Support and Combat Service Support told Fox News Autos.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup Edition 1 has a starting price of $112,595. (GMC)

The Edition 1 is equipped with every feature offered on the Hummer EV, including a 1,000 horsepower tri-motor drivetrain and an air suspension system with an “Extract” mode that can raise the vehicle by six inches if it gets stuck.

The Hummer EV’s CrabWalk mode allows it to drive diagonally. (GMC)

It also has a four-wheel steering system that can turn the rear wheels opposite the front wheels to improve the full-size truck’s maneuverability, or both in the same direction to allow it to drive diagonally in what GMC calls “CrabWalk” mode.

The original Humvee was an unarmored, multipurpose vehicle that has been upgraded in several stages since it went into service in 1984. (AM General)

The Hummer brand was originally spawned by the commercialization of the military High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which was nicknamed the Humvee after entering service in 1984.

The U.S. military is in the process of replacing the aging Humvee fleet with a variety of vehicles, including a proposed Joint Light Tactical Vehicle that GM Defense is competing for.

GM Defense in 2020 began supplying the Army with an Infantry Squad Vehicle based off of the high-performance Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup.

The open-body vehicle is designed for rapid deployment with accommodations for up to nine passengers and their gear and can fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter or slung from the bottom of a smaller UH-60 Blackhawk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GM Defense was contracted to supply 649 of the vehicles and also built one prototype that swapped its 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine for an electric powertrain.

This story has been updated with additional information

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital’s automotive editor.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

source