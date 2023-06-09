5 upcoming Prime Video releases of April 2023 – Sportskeeda

April 2023 promises to be an exciting month for movie and TV enthusiasts as Prime Video prepares to release its latest titles. The streaming platform has an impressive line-up announced for the month, spanning a wide range of genres from action thrillers to stirring documentaries.

Apart from classics such as Speed, The Big Lebowski, Forrest Gump and Bend It Like Beckham, Amazon is also releasing a couple of much-anticipated originals on Prime Video this month. Along with the fifth and final season of fan favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video will also be premiering Amazon Original series including Citadel, Dead Ringers and Redefined: J.R. Smith. April will also see the release of original movies like On a Wing and a Prayer and Gangs of Lagos.

With a wide range of genres catered to, the upcoming releases are sure to draw attention from all corners of the streaming platform’s audience. From original series to blockbuster films, the line-up slated for April is diverse and promises to provide ample entertainment for those in need of their streaming fix.

Here is a look at 5 highly anticipated releases on Prime Video this month.

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Based on a true story, On a Wing and a Prayer is the story of passenger Doug White (Dennis Quaid), who has to safely force-land an airplane in order to save his entire family on board, after their pilot unexpectedly dies mid-flight.

Directed by Sean McNamara, the movie promises to be a gripping tale of faith and survival.

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Nigerian crime drama Gangs of Lagos is a gritty action crime-thriller that explores the importance of family and friendship at its core. Directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu, the movie follows a group of childhood friends as they face their destinies while growing up on the streets of Lagos.

Nigerian actors like Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka and Iyabo Ojo star in the movie, which also happens to be Amazon’s first original African film venture.

Release Date: April 21, 2023

A modern remake of the 1988 film of the same name, Dead Ringers is a psychological thriller miniseries about identical twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Featuring Rachel Weisz in double-lead roles, this dark and twisted story revolves around the twins’ and their obsessive passion for improving women’s healthcare through radical medical practices, sometimes even pushing the boundaries on medical ethics to do so.

The show is expected to address the complexities surrounding women’s reproductive health while exploring the complicated personal lives of the twins.

Release Date: April 21, 2023

Judy Blume Forever is an Amazon Original documentary film celebrating the life and career of American author Judy Blume. Featuring interviews with the author herself, as well as her friends, family and fellow writers, the film delves into Blume’s personal life, including her upbringing in New Jersey, her struggles with infertility and her battles with censorship.

The documentary by Emmy-winning filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok also examines the impact of Blume’s work on generations of readers and writers, especially her frank depictions of sexuality and adolescent experiences.

A tribute to the beloved author, Judy Blume Forever offers a candid and inspiring look at the life of one of the most influential authors in young adult literature and the role that her books have played in empowering young people around the world to feel seen and heard.

Release Date: April 28, 2023

One of Prime Video’s most awaited releases of the year, Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as elite spy agents, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. When their spy agency, Citadel, falls at the hands of crime syndicate Manticore, the two agents are forced to go into hiding and create new identities after their memories are wiped.

Eight years later, Kane and Sinh are pulled back into the fight when their former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), tracks them down.

The story follows the two spies as they embark on a dangerous mission to stop Manticore that takes them around the world, while coming to terms with their past lives at the same time. A Russo Brothers production, the series has been described as a multi-layered and complex series that will explore themes of loyalty, love and betrayal.

In addition to these highly anticipated releases, Amazon Prime Video will also add a variety of other movies and TV shows to its platform throughout the month. With so much great content coming to Amazon Prime Video in April, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

All upcoming releases will be available to stream on Amazon Prime’s official website and app, starting April 1.

Poll :

0 votes

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source