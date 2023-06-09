Neblio Price Prediction | Is Neblio a Good Investment? – Capital.com

Welcome to Capital.com. The products and services listed on this website are not available to US residents.

By Peter Henn

Edited by Charlie Mellor

12:23, 28 September 2022

It wants to make developing applications on a blockchain easier and more accessible, and it has recently developed links to Binance (BNB), but what is neblio (NEBL)?

Let’s see what we can find out, and also take a look at some of the neblio price predictions that were being made as of 28 September 2022, too.

BNB/USD price chart

Something that you might hear a lot about from a certain kind of cryptocurrency enthusiast is Web 3.0. This is the stage of the internet – and, depending on who you talk to, it is either already here or is fast approaching – where everything will be on the blockchain, thus allowing people to have privacy and control over their own data in a safe and secure manner.

However, blockchain technology can be very complicated and is potentially somethat that might be holding this stage of the web’s development. It takes a certain amount of skill to create distributed and decentralised applications (DApps). Therefore, it might make sense if, rather than talking about a third or fourth industrial revolution that may never actually happen, blockchain developers make something that means it is a bit easier to utilise the new technology.

One of the things that the Neblio blockchain aims to do is to make operating on the blockchain simpler and, therefore, increase the overall takeup of the technology. As its whitepaper says:

“Difficulty and inadequate developer skillsets are seen as the major obstacles inhibiting the adoption of blockchain technology for developing distributed applications in the enterprise and business worlds.”

Therefore, Neblio aims to utilise tools that should, at least in theory, let programmers “intuitively interact” with the system without having to be experts in how blockchains operate and how applications on a blockchain can work.

Every blockchain needs to have its own native token, and Neblio has the conveniently-named neblio coin, also known by its ticker handle of NEBL.

This crypto is used to pay people who operate the nodes, or computers, that allow the blockchain to operate, and it can also be staked for rewards. Talking of staking, the Neblio blockchain uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, meaning that people can add blocks to the blockchain based on how many NEBL they hold.

Neblio was set up in 2017 by Eddy Smith and Ann Jackson. Oddly, both Smith and Jackson appear to have deleted their LinkedIn accounts and, despite a number of past interviews with Smith appearing online, their names are absent from Neblio’s website.

Let’s now cast our eyes over the NEBL price history. While past performance should never be taken as an indicator of future results, knowing how the coin has behaved in the past can help give us some very important context when it comes to either interpreting a neblio price prediction or else making one of our own.

Neblio first came onto the open market in 2017 and opened at $0.6079 on 12 September before quickly trading up to about $1.30.

It was not long after this the crypto market entered a bubble, and the price of NEBL shot up to reach an all-time high of $64.87 on 9 January 2018.

The bubble burst, leading to a so-called crypto winter from which NEBL slowly downtrended until mid-November that year when the coin began to trade below the dollar.

It was not until early 2021 that things started to pick up once more and NEBL responded well to a growing sector, breaking above $4.50 by the middle of April that year, including a daily high of $5.11 on 11 April. Following this, though, things sank and the coin closed the year at $1.09.

So far, 2022 has been a poor year for crypto and, until recently. NEBL looked like it was following the market. Although it reached a high of $1.77 on 2 January, things soon went downhill. When the UST stablecoin got depegged and the associated LUNA cryptocurrency collapsed, NEBL fell to a low of $0.1355 on 11 May.

Any hopes of a recovery were nixed by the cancellation of withdrawals on the Celsius Network (CEL) crypto lending platform, with the resultant market crash sending NEBL to an all-time low of $0.1277 on 13 June.

After that, there was a slow recovery and it closed August at $0.799. September, though, was far more encouraging, with the news that the coin would be available on the PancakeSwap (CAKE) decentralised exchange (DEX) and would have integration with the BNB Chain, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, helping it reach about $2.80 on 28 September.

Exciting news ahead ????@Neblio is thrilled to announce that @Pancakeswap will be the first DEX on BSC where $NEBL will be available for trading ????

Follow the official socials to not miss the listing ????

At that time, there were 19,567,860.90 NEBL in circulation, representing the total supply and giving the coin a market cap of around $54.5m making it the 341st largest crypto by that metric.

With that all said and done, let’s take a look at some of the neblio price predictions that were being made as of 28 September 2022.

It is important to note that price forecasts, especially when it comes to something as potentially volatile as cryptocurrency, very often end up being wrong.

Also, we need to point out that many long-term crypto price predictions are often made using an algorithm, which means that they can change at any time.

First, TradingBeasts had a neblio coin price prediction that suggested it could have reached a fraction of a cent under $2.74 by the end of 2022, before it could have dropped to around $2.19 in September 2023. A year from then, the forecast was that NEBL could have been trading at around $2.99. Its neblio price prediction for 2025 suggested the crypto could have started the year at a little under $3.27, could have reached at $3.77 in September and could have closed the year at just below $3.75.

Next, CoinArbitrageBot made a very optimistic neblio price prediction for 2022 that the coin could have closed the year at $8.76. In 2023, the site said NEBL could have reached $15.59, before it could have gone on to $25.23 the following year. By 2025, the site said that neblio could have been worth $40.82. How much you trust this particular forecast will depend on whether you believe, having made sure to do your own research, that NEBL could have risen by more than 200% over the course of three months or so and whether it could have grown by around 1,400% in a little over three years.

Meanwhile, DigitalCoinPrice had a neblio crypto price prediction that argued the coin could be valued at $2.83 this year, $6.04 in 2023 and $8.61 in 2024. By 2025, the site said the crypto could have been worth $10.86, but could have dropped to $9.58 the following year. In 2027, the site forecasted a recovery to $13.16, from which NEBL could have then reached $18.66 in 2028 and could have closed the decade at $26.54. The site then went on to make a neblio price prediction for 2030 that said it could have traded at a potential $37.35 before it could have moved on to $50.78 in 2031.

Finally, CoinCodex made a short-term NEBL price prediction that suggested the coin could have risen to $2.86 by 3 October 2022, but then dropped back to $2.03 by 29 October this year. The site did, however, say that technical analysis suggested that the outlook was bullish, with 27 indicators forecasting growth as opposed to the four that were bearish.

When considering a NEBL coin price prediction, it’s important to keep in mind that cryptocurrency markets remain extremely volatile, making it difficult to accurately predict what a coin or token’s price will be in a few hours, and even harder to give long-term estimates. As such, analysts and algorithm-based forecasters can and do get their predictions wrong.

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrency tokens, we recommend that you always do your own research. Look at the latest market trends, news, technical and fundamental analysis, and expert opinion before making any investment decision. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never trade with money that you cannot afford to lose.

It is not entirely easy to answer this question. A lot will depend on whether NEBL can build on recent momentum, as well as the performance of the market as a whole.

Remember, you should always carry out your own thorough research before making an investment decision on whether neblio is a suitable investment for you, including taking into account your tolerance for risk and how much you plan to invest. Even high market cap cryptocurrencies have proved vulnerable to the current bear markets. So investors should be prepared to make losses and never purchase more than they can afford to lose.

It is hard to tell. While some sites are optimistic about the crypto’s chances, others are more downbeat in their assessments. It is important to remember that price predictions very often turn out to be wrong, and that prices can go down just as easily as they can go up.

In volatile cryptocurrency markets, it is important to do your own research on a coin or token to determine if it is a good fit for your investment portfolio. Whether NEBL is a suitable investment for you depends on your risk tolerance and how much you intend to invest, among other factors. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. And never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

This is a question that you will have to answer for yourself as to whether its right for you to invest in neblio or not. Before you do so, however, you will need to conduct your own research and never invest more money than you can afford to lose because prices can go down as well as up.

