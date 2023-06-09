Google Pixel Buds Pro gets an exciting new feature via its latest … – Notebookcheck.net

Despite being announced early last year, spatial audio functionality didn’t debut alongside Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro. Instead, it first showed up alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and its implementation left a lot to be desired. However, a leak from last month said the Pixel Buds Pro would get the functionality soon. That day is finally upon us, as confirmed by Google’s blog post.
For the uninitiated, spatial audio tracks the position of your head relative to the earbuds and adjusts the sound accordingly. It aims to provide a theatre-like multimedia experience. Users have to perform a one-time head-tracking setup for the feature to work. Pixel Buds Pro users can take advantage of spatial audio after installing firmware version 4.30, which is now rolling out worldwide.
It is important to note that not all smartphones, including the Pixel A series, will support the feature. The device needs to have Android 13 with spatial audio enabled. Google’s official list of devices includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Non-Pixel users should check with their manufacturer for compatibility. Furthermore, spatial audio is locked behind the Opus/AAC/LDAC Bluetooth codecs and will not work with Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD.
