ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 Eutelsat 10B – Kennedy Space Center

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Eutelsat 10B communications satellite for Eutelsat. Based on the Spacebus Neo platform built by Thales Alenia Space, Eutelsat 10B will provide maritime and in-flight broadband, data, and video connectivity to customers in the Americas, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will be expended



Due to the launch window occurring outside visitor complex operating hours, no viewing will be available for this next launch. Sign up for email alerts to be notified of future launch viewing opportunities.

source