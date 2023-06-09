Home Latest News ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 Eutelsat 10B – Kennedy Space Center

ROCKET LAUNCH SpaceX Falcon 9 Eutelsat 10B – Kennedy Space Center

By
Josh Durso
-

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Eutelsat 10B communications satellite for Eutelsat. Based on the Spacebus Neo platform built by Thales Alenia Space, Eutelsat 10B will provide maritime and in-flight broadband, data, and video connectivity to customers in the Americas, the Atlantic Ocean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will be expended
 
Due to the launch window occurring outside visitor complex operating hours, no viewing will be available for this next launch. Sign up for email alerts to be notified of future launch viewing opportunities.

source

Previous articleI wore the Apple Watch Ultra for 6 months — what I like (and don't like) – Tom's Guide
Next articleBilly Crystal To Lead Apple Series 'Before' – Outlook India
Josh Durso
He is currently Editor at Inferse.com. He is a political columnist for the Finger Lakes Times, Eiram.org, and is the co-founder of InFocus.co. His passions include politics, golf, the media, and gadgets.