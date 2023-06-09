Billy Crystal To Lead Apple Series 'Before' – Outlook India

Hollywood star Billy Crystal will be featuring in ‘Before’, an upcoming show from Paramount Television Studios and writer Sarah Thorpe. It will stream on Apple TV+.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 6:47 pm

Hollywood veteran star Billy Crystal will be featuring in ‘Before’, an upcoming show from streaming service Apple TV+. Crystal will star in the series as a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show comes from Paramount Television Studios and writer Sarah Thorpe.

Sources told the outlet that Apple has picked up the project. However, additional details are still being finalized, including the number of episodes.

Crystal, who previously played in FX's 'The Comedians' and ABC's 'Soap', has landed a rare ongoing TV series role. Crystal and Barry Levinson collaborated as executive producers on the film 'Analyze That', which starred Crystal and Robert De Niro and was released in 2002. They also collaborated on a feature film in the works five years ago.

The 74-year-old actor, known for films such as ‘Running Scared’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘Throw Momma from the Train’, ‘Memories of Me’, ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ and ‘Parental Guidance’, will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

Thorp will also executive produce alongside Sam Levinson, Crystal and Eric Roth, the writer of films like ‘Dune’ and Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

