Top 5 Films & Series on Disney+ In December 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

Every month Disney+ adds new series and films to the service. It also adds new seasons of popular shows that are already on the service. Several of us here at “What’s On Disney Plus” are going to give you our Top 5 Films and Series we’re excited to see each month. Let’s take a look at December 2022.

This new comedy film from 20th Century Studios looks kinda interesting, very different from the other holiday content dropping this month. It might be a bit cliche with all the High School troupes, but it’ll probably be an easy watch.

I love the songs from the film and watching them being performed at the legendary Hollywood Bowl sounds like it’s going to be a great musical experience, as long as we don’t talk about Bruno.

With just a couple more episodes of this family friendly comedy series left to come in December, I’m gonna be interested to see how all of this gets sorted. It’s maybe not the best show ever, but for the holiday season, it’s fun enough.

Easily for me the standout show I’m looking forward to watching in December. I’ve seen the first few episodes and can’t wait to watch the rest of show. It’s full of great fantasy adventures and it’s nice having something that isn’t Marvel or Star Wars.

As a big fan of the original two films, it’ll be interesting to see what this series is and how it’s been adapted to TV. Like with Willow, it’s nice to have something different to watch.

I love the Muppets and this is my favorite version of “A Christmas Carol.” Giving me a longer version is exactly what I want.

The first LucasFilm Disney+ Original Series not focused on Star Wars looks like a fun continuation of the very popular film.

This fun look at the life of Tim Allen’s Santa Claus as he heads to retirement has been enjoyable so far and has three more episodes to bring it home. Plus, it’s an easy transition back to the popular “The Santa Clause” films.



As I said just a few entries ago, I love the Muppets, and even though “Muppets Most Wanted” is missing some of the charm of other Muppet productions, providing a singalong version can make the film more fun.

I love Christmas lights. It’s always fun to go driving around the neighborhood and see how people have decorated their houses for Christmas. While most are simple, it’s awesome to see how far some people go to make the holidays special for the people who drive by their homes.

Those are some of our picks. What are you most excited to see on Disney+ in December?



