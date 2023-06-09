Man shot dead at local store | Local News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

A 37-year-old Ada man was shot to death New Year’s Eve at a local gas station and the alleged shooter was arrested and jailed.

Denavarie Quintel Brooks died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Market/Valero convenience store located at 1000 Arlington St. Store security footage shows Brooks approached, and then was shot by, 35-year-old Jassmone Samuelle Ashton of Ada.

“As I arrived at the scene, Officer (Chad) Reid advised he was beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim, later identified as Denavarie Brooks,” Ada Police Officer Jeffrey Johnson said in a report. “I observed another individual to be standing in front of a silver Chrysler, parked at the east pumps and facing north, with both hands held straight over his head, later identified as Jassmone Ashton.

“He (Ashton) stated he had been the one who fired the firearm, and that the firearm was inside his vehicle, identified as the Chrysler. (Another officer) and I detained (Ashton) at this point for officer safety as we investigated the incident.”

Video of the shooting obtained by The Ada News shows Ashton sitting in a car next to the gas pump, with a fuel hose and nozzle inserted into the car’s gas tank filler tube.

Brooks — driving a red pickup — drives around the vehicle in which Ashton was sitting and parks on the other side of the pump. Ashton then gets out of the vehicle and returns the gas nozzle to the pump while Brooks then exits the pickup and walks up to Ashton.

Ashton then leans into the car, retrieves a gun and begins firing at Brooks.

Brooks then runs around to the other side of the car and begins walking backwards away from the car while holding his arms out. Just as he was backing out of the view of the store’s security camera, it appears that Brooks stumbles and falls to the ground.

“(Ashton) stated he was having issues with (Brooks), who he knew by the nickname ‘Ray’ Brooks, since 2020 and had previously filed a restraining order against (him),” Johnson said. “(Ashton) stated he was fueling his vehicle at the convenience store before heading out of town when (Brooks) pulled into the … lot in a red Chevy Silverado and exited the vehicle.

“He (Ashton) stated (Brooks) ran at him after exiting the vehicle without saying anything. (Ashton) stated he felt (Brooks) intended to harm him so he fired at (Brooks). (Ashton) stated he was willing to provide his written statement, at which point I provided him with an Under Arrest Statement Form.”

Johnson said Mercy EMS arrived on scene and began rendering aid to Brooks.

“EMS advised me (Brooks) had three gunshot wounds, one in his chest, one on his right clavicle and one on his left arm,” Johnson said. “EMS then transported (Brooks) to Mercy Hospital.”

Brooks was later pronounced dead.

Ashton was arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center where he was booked in on suspicion of “homicide.”

Bond for Ashton was denied Tuesday at an arraignment in district court.

