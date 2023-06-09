Android 14 release date: When is the next update? – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Google revealed its Android 14 schedule in February 2023, with the first developer preview going live the same day as the reveal. The timeline the company has planned out is very similar to the one the tech giant had for Android 13.

On June 7, Google released the Android 14 beta 3, which is now the latest version of the operating system. This latest beta is designed to be tested by the public. If you have a supported Pixel phone, you can install Android 14 beta 3 now.

Judging from the organization’s release date graphic, the next few updates will be iterative updates. If everything goes as planned, Google expects to reach platform stability sometime in June.

Since the Android 14 release schedule is so similar to Android 13’s, it’s fair to assume Google will follow a similar approach. Last year, Google had two developer previews and eight beta releases for Android 13 before it launched the official update. If Google does something similar this year, there’s a good chance we may see an Android 14 launch sometime in August. However, there’s no guarantee there won’t be delays.

As for which phones will get the new OS, you can expect all versions of the Pixel that haven’t reached their major OS update limit yet, which is every Pixel after and including the Pixel 4a 5G. The same can be said for Samsung’s recent handsets. If you don’t know if your Samsung phone is still eligible, check out our list, which includes every Samsung device getting four major OS updates.

The Android 14 release date for the Pixel will likely precede others, like always. Predicting the OS release date for Samsung is a little trickier to pin down, though. One UI 5 was the fastest OS release Samsung has done, and the company has said that it wants the next update to be even faster.

Here are the significant Android 14 schedule milestones we’ve seen in 2023, so far:

