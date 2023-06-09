2023 Tesla Model 3: Same EPA Range, Much Improved Affordability – InsideEVs

The 2023 model year of the Tesla Model 3 in the United States is a carry-over model year, with basically the same specs as in 2022, although the offer is now significantly more attractive.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the range and efficiency of the 2023 Tesla Model 3 is the same as in 2022. In previous years, the company usually boosted the range by at least a little bit.

There are three main versions of the car in the US:

The middle one (Long Range AWD) is not available for order on Tesla’s website (although it might appear in the manufacturer’s existing inventory). Tesla says that the Long Range AWD version is expected to be “Available in 2023” (ordering was turned off in 2022, due to too high demand at the time).

It’s worth noting that the Model 3 RWD is the only rear-wheel drive version and the only one with LFP lithium-ion battery chemistry (prismatic cells from CATL as far as we know).

* Tesla website and EPA website say 272 miles, but the EPA documents actually say 273 miles (just like in the case of the 2022 model year), which might be a recurrent bug. We assumed the lower value.

In terms of efficiency, the base Tesla Model 3 RWD is rated at 132 MPGe: 255 watt-hours per mile (159 Wh/km), including charging losses. The Long Range AWD version is very similar. However, in the case of the Performance version, the efficiency drops quite noticeably to 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km).

Tesla does not reveal details such as battery capacity, so we assume just a very rough number like 60 or 80 kilowatt-hours (kWh), ± a few kWh, just to get an idea.

Prices of the Tesla cars were significantly reduced in January 2023 (and were tweaked a few times later – here, here, here and here) and are the most important factor this year, especially because the reduction was amplified by the eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit (Model 3 below $55,000 and Model Y below $80,000).

As we can see below, the entry-level 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD starts at $42,990 (plus $1,640 of additional, obligatory costs), which including the $7,500 incentive, is effectively $37,130, before state incentives. About a year ago, Tesla asked for some $46,000 and there was no eligibility for the federal tax credit.

However, it’s expected that the Tesla Model 3 RWD soon will not be eligible for the full federal tax credit, beginning April 1, 2023, because its LFP batteries are imported from China, instead of locally produced. It would then be far less competitive, compared to the Long Range version.

The Model 3 Long Range AWD (from existing inventory) starts probably at around $50,000, while the top-of-the-line Performance version starts at effectively $48,130.

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA range according to Tesla website

