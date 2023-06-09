Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off at Amazon
Apple just introduced us to the new iPad Pro 2022, with an M2 chip that figures to deliver moderate but meaningful improvements over last year’s models. Still, the iPad Pro 2021 remains one of the best iPads you can buy, and if you don’t absolutely need to have the latest model, now’s a great time to score some sweet deals on the older tablet.
Case in point: The excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (128GB) is on sale for $899 at Amazon. That’s a significant drop of $200 off its $1,099 price tag, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this top-tier iPad. Want more than 128GB of storage? Good news: Amazon’s also knocking $200 off the price of the 256GB model and 512GB model.
Amazon offered a similar discount last month, so it’s great to see the company bring it back for those of us who missed out the first time around. This is one of the best Apple deals you can score right now, and we expect more in the coming weeks as the holiday shopping season draws nigh and the best Black Friday deals start to surface.
iPad Pro 2021 12.9″ (128GB):
$1,099 $899 @ Amazon
Amazon’s currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 by $200 across the board. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple’s powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support.
Still on the fence? Check out our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review for an in-depth rundown of this premium tablet’s strengths and weaknesses. We love this tablet’s gorgeous mini-LED display and speedy performance (courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip). If you kit it out with a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro 2021 is a solid device for both creative tasks and getting work done.
Whether you’re looking for a laptop replacement or a nice gift for a loved one, the iPad Pro 2021 is likely to fit the bill. It’s also worth noting that iPad deals typically sell out pretty quick, so it’s a good idea to pull the trigger sooner rather than later if you’re interested.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom’s Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
Score! Amazon just knocked $70 off the excellent Fitbit Sense 2
Duck yeah — how iOS 17 is tackling auto-correct woes
8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox review: Finally, a wireless fight stick for Xbox
By Louis Ramirez
By Louis Ramirez
By Louis Ramirez
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Rory Mellon
By Louis Ramirez
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Millie Davis-Williams
By Louis Ramirez
By Rory Mellon
Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now – Tom's Guide
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.