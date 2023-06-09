Binance exchange’s exit from Canada market could stomp BNB price 5% to mid-January lows – FXStreet

Lockridge Okoth

FXStreet Follow Following

Binance Exchange has announced plans to wind down its Canadian operations and exit from the market, saying:

Unfortunately, today we are announcing that Binance will be joining other prominent crypto businesses in proactively withdrawing from the Canadian marketplace.

Also Read: Binance Coin price to tank 10% as Bitcoin withdrawal ban is lifted and then reinstated again

The development diminishes and deters the vision and high hopes that Binance exchange had for the Canadian blockchain industry. Among the reasons cited for the termination include “New guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges.” According to the giant exchange, these have made the Canadian market no longer tenable for Binance.

Unfortunately, today we are announcing that Binance will be joining other prominent crypto businesses in proactively withdrawing from the Canadian marketplace.

We would like to thank those regulators who worked with us collaboratively to address the needs of Canadian users.…

In the exit address, Binance expressed gratitude to regulators who collaborated with the exchange to meet the country’s users’ needs. Notably, despite being a small market, the region held sentimental value to the largest exchange by trading volume, considering it was the home country of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, a Chinese-born Canadian businessman, investor, and software engineer.

Based on the announcement, the exchange had been putting off the shutdown for quite some time now as it tried to “explore other reasonable avenues to protect its Canadian clientele.” The move to close is, therefore, a last resort.

Binance will send an email with comprehensive information to explain the implication of the termination of the operation to user accounts moving forward. Nevertheless, the exchange has articulated that while they did not agree with the new guidance, they were open to more engagements with the Canadian regulators towards a “thoughtful, comprehensive regulatory framework.”

This leaves room for a return of Binance exchange to Canada, but this will hinge upon whether Canada’s regulations will allow users access to a broader suite of digital assets.

The announcement has dented the Binance Coin (BNB) price recovery, slowing the recent uptick. At the time of writing, BNB is auctioning at $307.9, a daily rise of about 0.24%. Unless buyer momentum increases, bears could recover control of the altcoin and drive a downtrend toward the $293.8 support level. Investors should place their sell-stops at this level to avoid further losses.

A sell-stop is a stock order to sell an investment once it falls below current price levels. This order reduces the risk of a falling market, as a trader’s long position will close automatically at the price set.

As shown in the one-day chart below, the overall outlook for BNB price was bearish, as it was toward this direction that the price faced the least resistance.



BNB/USDT 1-Day Chart

Conversely, if buyer momentum increases, BNB price could scale a V-shaped recovery, flipping the hurdles presented by the 200-, 100-, and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $307.7, $314.1, and $320.1 respectively into support before a reach higher toward the $328.0 resistance level. A decisive daily candlestick close above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis.

In a highly bullish case, BNB price could extend a neck up, tagging the $343.4 resistance level. This would denote a 10% upswing from the current position.

Also Read: Binance, Coinbase endure $700M in staked Ether outflows as decentralized liquid staking protocols gain

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.

Chainlink price, after following the broader market cues, is nearing a key support level that was last visited by the coin in January this year. This has discouraged LINK holders to the point where selling has become a preferred option. However, newer investors are countering this selling by accumulating, preventing a severe decline.

Optimism (OP) price appears to have found support after a new buyer congestion zone came into effect to prevent the free fall. Accordingly, the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token is trading horizontally, giving bulls time to accumulate OP at affordable rates.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued an internal address to company staff, asking them to focus on work and developing products people can use. The internal memo comes after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed chat records between Binance employees in an attempt to support its case against the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source