Forget Bard, Gemini will be Google's response to ChatGPT and Bing … – India Today

By Ankita Chakravarti: Google’s recent announcements at the Google I/O event on May 10 were both exciting and impressive. In addition to unveiling the highly-anticipated Google Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold, the tech giant also showcased its latest AI advancements. One of the most notable developments is the upcoming release of a new language model called Gemini. While Google already has Bard, Gemini is expected to outperform ChatGPT and BingAI with its unique features. A key advantage of Gemini is its multimodal capability, which sets it apart from its predecessors.

“We’re already at work on Gemini — our next model created from the ground up to be multimodal, highly efficient at tool and API integrations, and built to enable future innovations, like memory and planning. Gemini is still in training, but it’s already exhibiting multimodal capabilities never before seen in prior models. Once fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety, Gemini will be available at various sizes and capabilities, just like PaLM 2, to ensure it can be deployed across different products, applications, and devices for everyone’s benefit,” Google said in a blog post.

How is Gemini better than ChatGPT and BingAI?

One of the key takeaways of Gemini is that it has “multimodal” capabilities. It is based on a multimodal model, which means that it can understand and generate text, code, and images. ChatGPT is a text-only model, which means that it can only understand and generate text. This means that Gemini could be used for a wider range of tasks than ChatGPT. For example, Gemini could be used to create a new type of AI-powered chatbot that could understand and respond to both text and images. Similarly, Bing has a separate link for image creation but within the chatbox you cannot ask the AI chatbot to create images, so it also sticks to text-only.

Gemini could be used to power a wider range of products and applications than ChatGPT. For example, Gemini could be used to power a new version of Google Search, or it could be used to create a new type of AI-powered virtual assistant. ChatGPT and BingAI lack all these capabilities. However, that said the GPT 5 language model can make the ChatGPT and other chatbots based on it, smarter but that will take a while to roll out.

Gemini is also said to come with capabilities such as memory and planning. This means that it could be used to create new types of AI-powered applications that are not possible with ChatGPT. For example, Gemini could be used to create an AI-powered personal assistant that could remember your preferences and help you plan your day.There could be many possibilities. But for now, we shall wait for the Gemini to be out in the open and see what it can do.

