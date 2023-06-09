What new feature would you like the Amazon Kindle to have? – Good e-Reader

Good e-Reader

January 17, 2023 By Michael Kozlowski



The Amazon Kindle is the most popular e-reader in the world. There are many new functionality and enhancements that would make it a better product. It would be nice to have reading statistics and Kindle Challenges be incorporated, right now they are only available within the Kindle app for Android and iOS. Kindle Vella stories are only available on the website, having these serials on the Kindle would also be a good move, as it would reach more people. What new features or bug fixes would you like to see on the Kindle?

I would like to see a few functions on the Kindle, such as Audible audiobooks in more markets. I live in Canada and Audible is one of the best audiobook stores, it has the largest market share. However, logging into my Amazon account that is also paired to my Audible account does not allow me to listen to audiobooks I already purchased or allow me to make new purchases. For some reason, Amazon doesn’t let me connect Bluetooth headphones and there is no audiobook section on the Kindle bookstore. Many other countries are in a similar boat. Is it just Canada is a low priority for Amazon based on our population?

Immersion reading, auto dark mode, better layouts for people who are left handed? A way to disable the touchscreen completely? What about the new Kindle Scribe? This e-note drastically needs a better writing system. Editing ebooks can’t be synced to any of their apps or Kindle Cloud Reader. There is no pressure sensitivity, beyond 5, whereas the pens do have support for 4096 degrees.

Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Filed Under: Amazon Kindle News







source