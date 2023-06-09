How to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ – Android Police

Enjoy Apple TV+ movies and shows even when you are offline!

When Apple entered the video streaming business, there were doubts about how the company would survive in a new business with no previous experience. However, a couple of years in, we see that Apple TV+ is surviving and flourishing. It produces some of the best TV shows and movies in the streaming business and competes with the likes of HBO Max when it comes to content quality.

If you subscribe to Apple TV+, you can watch these renowned shows and movies on all your Apple devices, smart TVs, and Android TV boxes. You can also download these movies on your devices to watch them offline, so you don't have to waste your data when traveling. This guide shows how to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing.

Here's how to download your favorite TV shows and movies so that you can watch them when you're away from home:

We love that Apple TV organizes your downloads in one place. Here's how to find and play your downloads in the Apple TV app.

After you've watched downloaded content, there's no point in keeping it around as it takes up space on your device. The steps for deleting your downloads on Mac and iPhone are slightly different.

Apple TV+ subscribers can download all the Apple Originals content. Apple TV also has a feature called Channels that provides access to content produced by other producers like STARZ, AMC+, EPIX, and A&E Crime Central. If you subscribe to them via Apple Channels, you can download their content for offline viewing.

Any content you download is available for offline viewing for 30 days. However, the downloads may expire before 30 days for some channels.

Apple Originals doesn't limit your downloads. However, according to Apple, some Apple TV channels might limit how many titles you can download simultaneously and on how many devices. The Apple TV app informs you when you reach the limit, and you must delete some downloaded content before you can download new ones.

Apple TV+ is nowhere near Netflix and Prime Video in terms of quantity. However, when it comes to quality, it's one of the best video streaming services, offering the best TV shows and movies.

