Top 10 Most Popular Films On Disney+ In 2022 – What's On Disney … – What's On Disney Plus

As we close out 2022, we take a look at the most popular movies globally on Disney+, which is tracked daily on the trending list and considers how popular a film is and how long it has been popular on Disney+. This means that films released earlier in the year will tend to perform better on this chart.

“Encanto” was the biggest hit of the year, pulling in audiences constantly, and the biggest new films of the year have all continued to show the power of a theatrical release, followed by a Disney+ release, with both “Turning Red” and “Hocus Pocus 2” showing how original films can also be strong draws for viewers.

Here’s the most popular films on Disney+ globally in 2022:

(Note – Titles availability does vary between countries)

The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. This film has dominated Disney+ throughout 2022.

Turning Red focuses on Meilin “Mei” Lee, a girl whose ancestors had an ongoing mystical connection to red pandas. Set in early 2000s Toronto, Mei is a confident student who struggles to juggle her familial duties while embracing her true nature. To make matters more complicated, Mei magically turns into an enormous red panda whenever she gets excited or overwhelmed.

n Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain’s daughter’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the demigod to set things right. “Moana” has been an extremely popular film since Disney+ debuted.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. This was the biggest Marvel film of the year.

The Eternals are a team of ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. When an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows, they are forced to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

29 years since the Black Flame Candle was last lit, the 17th-century Sanderson sisters are resurrected, and they are looking for revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. This all-new original film was a huge success over the Halloween period.

In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization. With the release of the sequel, “Avatar: The Way Of Water” and this film being re-added to Disney+ after being removed while the movie was re-released in cinemas, people have been checking out this film in droves.



