Save up to $300 on the flexible Surface Pro 9 at the Microsoft Store – Laptop Mag

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Save up to $300 on the versatile Surface Pro 9 during the Microsoft Store’s spring sale
The Microsoft Store Spring Sale is now live with epic deals on Surface devices. If you’re in the market for a tablet, now’s the time to save up to $300 on the latest Surface Pro 9.
Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,299. That’s $300 off its normal price of $1,599 and the second lowest price we’ve seen it drop to this year. As far as Surface Pro deals go, this is one of the best of the season so far.
As an alternative, you can pick up the entry model Surface Pro 9 for $899 ($100 off).
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: from $899 @ Microsoft Store
Save up to $300 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The configuration we recommend has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files. Save even more when you pair it with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $107 ($72 off).
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for good reason. It’s super-portable and easily converts into a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (sold separately). The Surface Pro in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you’re on a smaller budget, Microsoft also offers the Surface Pro 9 with 8GB of RAM for $899 ($100 off).
We didn’t get our hands on the Surface Pro 9 for testing, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display, strong performance impressive and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor’s Choice award.
In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8’s 11th Gen Intel CPU didn’t even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.
If you’re in the market for a travel-friendly flexible device, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Best tech deals this weekend
The best Apple Watch Series 8 deal is back, save $70 on our favorite wearable
Beware! Over 60,000 Android apps are infected with this malware — is it on your phone?
By Kimberly Gedeon
By Rael Hornby
By Mark Anthony Ramirez
By Kimberly Gedeon
By Rael Hornby
By Rami Tabari
By Momo Tabari
By Kimberly Gedeon
By Jason England
By Sean Riley
By Kimberly Gedeon
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Save up to $300 on the flexible Surface Pro 9 at the Microsoft Store – Laptop Mag
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.