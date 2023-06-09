Bitcoin Price Live, BTC Price Today, Bitcoin Price History – CoinGape

Market Cap

$513,900,694,528

Total Supply

19,397,675

Total Volume

$7,841,141,519

Circulating Supply

19,397,675

All time High

$68,692

All time High

$68,692

Circulating Supply

19,397,675

Max Supply

21,000,000

Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralized virtual currency, is the largest cryptocurrency globally in terms of market capitalization. Due to its decentralized nature, Bitcoin acts as money or any other form of payment and is swapped between two parties without the intervention of any third party. Bitcoin was first described in a whitepaper in 2008 by an anonymous person (s) known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Later, it was launched in January, 2009. Bitcoin enables secure peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on the internet; this means that all transactions happen directly without the need for any intermediary or third party to permit or facilitate them.

Read More | Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin has a confined supply of 21 million coins. This means that the number of Bitcoins can never reach beyond 21 million as its software limits them. No further bitcoins will be generated when the Bitcoin supply meets its upper limit.

New bitcoin is created during the process called mining, as transactions are relayed across the network, they are picked up by miners and packaged into batches called blocks, which are secured by complex cryptographic calculations. These miners receive rewards as compensation for spending their computational resources for every block that they have added to the blockchain. At the time Bitcoin was launched, the reward constituted 50 bitcoins/block.

Bitcoin is secured with the Secure Hashing Algorithm (SHA) -256, which belongs to the SHA-2 family of cryptographic hashes. The protocol is also used by its fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and several other cryptocurrencies. When Bitcoin transactions happen, they undergo security verification and are grouped into a block to be mined. Following this, Bitcoin’s PoW algorithm generates a hash for the block. As discussed earlier, Bitcoin uses the SHA-256 algorithm – and it always produces hashes with 64 characters.

Since its creation Bitcoin price has risen by unbelievable 47695007.14% in 13 years. This makes Bitcoin one of best performing asset with returns much greater Gold or stocks. Prominent global companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Not only this prominent celebrities like Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki etc. are advocates of Bitcoin.



As the Ethereum network continues to grow and evolve, its co-founder has identified three key transitions that are set to…

Crypto Market News: The US Department of Justice on Friday said it unsealed charges related to the hacking of cryptocurrency…

In one of the most volatile weeks for cryptocurrencies thus far this year following the crackdown on top crypto trading…

Crypto News: The United States has filed charges against two Russian nationals, Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner, for their alleged…

Social media giant Meta has shown its staff plans for a text-based social network designed to compete with Twitter, BBC…

Crypto Market News: In what could most likely be an effect of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuits…

In light of the crackdowns on Coinbase and Binance and the indictment of top digital currencies as securities, Robinhood has…

BITCOIN TRADING TUTORIALS

📺 Binance: • 💵 HOW TO MAKE MON… 📺 Bybit: • How To Trade Bitc… 📺 Phemex: • How To Trade Bitc…

Bitcoin BTC Price News Today – Technical Analysis and Elliott Wave Analysis and Price Prediction! In this video I talk about the Bitcoin BTC Cryptocurrency price and carry out a technical analysis. I also talk about my Bitcoin Elliott Wave count and discuss where the price could be going next.

WOW!! BITCOIN IS GOING CRAZY NOW!!‘ WHAT IS THE NEXT PRICE TARGET FOR BITCOIN????

In this weekly recap video, I talk about the major thing holding Bitcoin back and why it’s ready to pump now that it’s over.

Best Crypto Exchanges Guide ► https://bit.ly/3Gc7dF9

Check out PancakeSwap ► https://bit.ly/40C9svM

📊Bitcoin Trading Tutorials📊 * Bybit Tutorial: • How to Trade Cryp… * PrimeXbt Tutorial: • How To Trade On P… * How I make Up to $100 a Day: • 💰HOW I MAKE UP TO…

BITCOIN TRADING TUTORIALS

📺 Binance: • 💵 HOW TO MAKE MON… 📺 Bybit: • How To Trade Bitc… 📺 Phemex: • How To Trade Bitc…

Bitcoin BTC Price News Today – Technical Analysis and Elliott Wave Analysis and Price Prediction! In this video I talk about the Bitcoin BTC Cryptocurrency price and carry out a technical analysis. I also talk about my Bitcoin Elliott Wave count and discuss where the price could be going next.

WOW!! BITCOIN IS GOING CRAZY NOW!!‘ WHAT IS THE NEXT PRICE TARGET FOR BITCOIN????

In this weekly recap video, I talk about the major thing holding Bitcoin back and why it’s ready to pump now that it’s over.

Best Crypto Exchanges Guide ► https://bit.ly/3Gc7dF9

Check out PancakeSwap ► https://bit.ly/40C9svM

📊Bitcoin Trading Tutorials📊 * Bybit Tutorial: • How to Trade Cryp… * PrimeXbt Tutorial: • How To Trade On P… * How I make Up to $100 a Day: • 💰HOW I MAKE UP TO…

Bitcoin is almost synonymous with cryptocurrency, which indicates that you can purchase Bitcoin on virtually any cryptocurrency exchange for fiat money and other cryptocurrencies. Popular markets where BTC trading is available to include Binance, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Kraken, Huobi Global, and Bitfinex.

When transacting coins, you typically do it on your personal computer. Since your PC is connected to the internet, there are possibilities that it is infected by malware or spyware, which can compromise the safety of your funds. Thus, you can select hardware wallets like Trezor and Ledger to mitigate these risks.

Popular trading pairs for Bitcoin in the market include BTC/USD, BTC/CAD, BTC/AUD, BTC/GBP, BTC/INR, and BTC/PHP.

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

source