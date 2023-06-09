WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date – Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-politician Arjo Atayde becomes embroiled in internal turmoil as a murderous past resurfaces in the trailer of Prime Video's upcoming series "Cattleya Killer," which serves as a sequel to the 1996 psychological thriller "Sa Aking Mga Kamay."

The trailer introduces Arjo as National Bureau of Investigation agent Anton de la Rosa, son of deputy director Joven (Christopher de Leon, reprising his role from the 1996 film) who years earlier cracked infamous Cattleya Killer case of Gene Rivera (then played by Aga Muhlach).

Anton's older brother Benjie — then played by child actor Karl Angelo Legaspi and now by Jake Cuenca — runs a foundation for traumatized women, likely because of Gene Rivera's serial pattern which involved his family.

A body has been discovered with a cattleya flower left behind, a mark of the long-dead Cattleya Killer, which only spirals the three men into personal disturbance especially Anton, whose intentions for joining the force are questioned.

Beyond trying to figure out if the murderer is a copycat or Rivera reborn, Anton is facing confusion, nightmares, and dark thoughts. It doesn't help that narration notes the new killer does a clean job, as if they were a cop.

"Cattleya Killer" is the first series collaboration between Prime Video and ABS-CBN, the latter also a producer with Arjo's Nathan Studios.

"Crime stories have always been fan favorites, proven by the success of different true-crime series across different formats and territories," said ABS-CBN International Production head. "And for us, 'Cattleya Killer' is another must-watch, as it tackles the dark human psyche. It also showcases issues rooted in family, government, and society."

Starring with Atayde, de Leon, and Cuenca are Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jane Oineza, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino, and Arjo's sister Ria. Director Dan Villegas helms the series from a script by Dodo Dayao.

The six-episode series premieres on Prime Video in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other selected territories on June 1. — Video from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel

