Verizon survey finds 51M Americans don't know what they pay for … – Verizon

Those who do know estimate they pay $137 per month – more than 5 times the cost on Verizon

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – A survey commissioned by Verizon found 51 million Americans don’t know how much they spend on their home internet – and those who do estimate paying an average of $137 per month1 – or more than five times the price Verizon offers. With rising gas, food and home utility prices forcing Americans to find ways to save, Verizon is helping customers by offering Home Internet for just $25 per month2 with no promotional price creep – a fraction of what they think they’re currently paying. That’s home Internet for less than $1 per day per month.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to stretch your dollars and taking stock of your phone and Internet bills to see where you can save is a great start,” said Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “Consumers should know they don’t need to be locked into one expensive Internet provider. Verizon Home Internet is a new option offered around the country at an incredible value, plus all the perks that go along with being a Verizon customer.”

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Setup is as simple as plug and play. Customers can be up and running in a matter of minutes. Interested in trying it out? Verizon offers a stress-free 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee and if you’re in a contract that would charge you early termination fees to disconnect, we'll cover the cost to switch up to $500.

We also offer our award-winning Fios in several key metro areas in the northeast with plans starting at just $39.99 per month with Auto Pay, providing ultra-low lag home internet on the 100% fiber-optic network, with upload speeds that are up to 25 times faster than cable.

Verizon mobile customers can save up to 50% on their home internet when they enroll in a Fios plan.

And just in time for this year’s summer travel season, new Verizon 5G Home Internet and Fios customers can get a SimpliSafe home security system and one month of their most comprehensive professional monitoring – to help safeguard their homes against burglary and theft.

Verizon is a proud supporter of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) aimed at closing the digital divide by providing low-cost Fios internet to customers in need.

With Fios Forward, ACP customers get home internet for free – without data caps, fees or equipment charges, helping them maintain connectivity for virtual learning, remote work, telehealth visits and more.

With ACP and Fios Forward, customers have free access to Verizon Fios’ 100% fiber optic internet, with speeds starting at 200Mbps for downloads and uploads — the fastest service offered by any provider. Cost remains a significant barrier for families in need of internet services, even at a time when internet prices have actually declined. The ACP is a vital tool in addressing that cost barrier, and one that will fully encourage qualified customers to take advantage of.

To confirm eligibility for ACP, apply at ACPBenefit.org. Once approved, customers can complete enrollment in ACP by visiting: www.verizon.com/affordableconnectivityprogram.

To show the love, we are giving all customers, new and current, up to $800 in value to cover the cost of a new 5G phone. That means you can upgrade to the network more people rely on and get an iPhone 13 (128 GB), on us when you trade in an eligible phone3. Yet another example of Verizon’s continued acceleration of 5G mobility at an affordable price.Today’s announcement also builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

To learn more about Verizon Home Internet services, visit verizon.com/home/ and plug in your address to see what service is available in your area. Learn more about Verizon deals at www.verizon.com/deals.

1 Extrapolated from 243,281,225 Americans aged 18+ who report they have internet (Verizon and Material +. (2022, April) Verizon Spring Omnibus (Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Current Population Survey 2021))

2 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios 300/300 Mbps internet plans start at $25/mo. when combined with a 5G Do More, 5G Play More, or 5G Get More mobile plan. To get Fios internet at $25/mo, customers must first get qualifying 5G mobile plan, then get Fios 300/300 Mbps plan, and then enroll in Mobile+Home Discount program. $99 Fios setup fee may apply. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Subject to VZW Agmts. and credit approval.

3 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $799.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid 5G Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

