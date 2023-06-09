‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Start Date & Location Confirmed For HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series – Deadline

By Andreas Wiseman

International Editor

EXCLUSIVE: Filming will get underway next month in Budapest, Hungary, on anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television.

This means movie sequel Dune: Part Two and prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood will both be in production at the same time in Budapest, a coup for the Hungarian industry. Denis Villeneuve and his crew have returned to the Origo Studios, where they shot a major part of the first film. Dune also shot in Jordan, among other locations.

As we revealed yesterday, casting is coming together for Dune: The Sisterhood. Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel Sisterhood Of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Alison Schapker is co-showrunner and executive producer. Emmy-winner Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive-produce.

Dune and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve, Oscar-nominated writer Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins are executive producers with author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television with Legendary having also produced the Dune movie reboot that last year that scored six Oscars and more than $400M at the box office.

Hungary has become one of Eastern Europe’s premier filming destinations thanks to its 30% cash rebate (that can reach 37.5% through the addition of qualifying non-Hungarian costs), skilled crew and cheaper production costs than other parts of Europe. In 2021, total production spend in Hungary reached $650M, a new record. Villeneuve’s Dune received one of the country’s biggest offsets so far.

