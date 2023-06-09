Best Amazon Echo Show 8 mounts and stands in 2023 – Android Police

Elevate your Echo Show 8 experience with these stands, wall mounts, and battery cases

Amazon's Echo Show smart displays are the perfect gateway into the convenience of the Alexa voice control ecosystem. The Echo Show 8 represents the best all-around and most versatile choice for most people, as it has a good blend of screen resolution, sound quality, and camera performance. Plus, its 1280 by 800 display is sharp for its 8-inch size, and the 13-megapixel camera is great for video calls.

While it is a well-engineered device, it doesn't come with a base; however, thanks to third-party sellers, users have a range of versatile options to choose from. For example, a simple stand can elevate the Echo Show 8 to avoid spills and debris, and a carrying case with a battery inside turns it into a rare portable smart display. Some fixed shelves mounts can also get the display off the counter entirely, and some freestanding battery bases are ideal for use when there's no open outlet available. The best mounts and stands for your Echo Show 8 offer several options to set up and display your smart home device for ease of access and the reduction of clutter.

The PlusAcc Battery Base for the Echo Show 8 is the lightest and most compact stand, lasting anywhere from 3 to 12 hours from a full charge. It also has a tilt function and is lighter than most of the competition. And although it tends to vibrate when playing music while sitting on a hard surface, this can be fixed with a small pad or towel.

The Echogear Swivel stand for the Echo Show 8 is Made for Amazon-certified and offers a reliable magnetic connection and durable construction. It has a wider range of motion than most others, swiveling 360° with a 50° upward and 28° downward tilt. The base is made from rugged aluminum with a nonslip rubber ring on the bottom, minimizing wasted counter space.

The Sintron Smart Display for the Echo Show 8 is a low-priced stand that can spin all the way around and offer upward and downward tilt. It works with both the original and second-generation Echo Show 8 and is made from plastic instead of metal, making it lightweight but still relatively durable. Despite its low price, this stand is perfectly functional for many applications.

The HomeMount Wall Mount for the Echo Show 8 moves your smart display off the countertop and out of the way. This simple shelf with built-in cable management helps to keep your area neat and tidy while keeping your device away from spills and splatters. It comes in black or white to suit kitchen decor and is perfectly affordable for all users.

The Atophk Wall Mount for the Echo Show 8 is the most streamlined and discreet option for mounting your smart display. Once installed, this stand is practically unnoticeable and shows off the Echo Show 8 in the best ways. It features a slim aluminum arm that can rotate 180° in either direction, but unfortunately, there is no tilt functionality.

The Amazon Adjustable Stand for the Echo Show 8 is the only choice when it comes to OEM device add-ons. This stand is perfectly matched with the Glacier White and Charcoal colors of the Show 8, and it’s made of plastic, making it lightweight and portable. Although it can tilt up and down so you can view the screen better, it does not rotate left or right.

The Sanus Swivel + Tilt Stand for the Echo Show 8 is small, simple, and to the point. The stable magnetic attachment ensures a safe, sturdy connection, preventing unwanted shifting and movements. The stand can also swivel in a full 360° range of motion and tilt up to 50° with a downward tilt of 28° for the perfect viewing angle no matter what.

The Kosnail Universal Adjustable Stand not only works for the Echo Show 8, but it is also compatible with the Echo Show 5. The versatility of this stand means you won’t have to purchase another stand if you’re upgrading from the Show 5 to the Show 8. The anti-slip base, 360° rotation, and magnetic attachment make this affordable stand extremely appealing to all users.

When choosing a mount or stand for your Echo Show 8, you'll want to consider a few factors, such as ease of access, placement, and permanence. For example, if you use your smart display daily and you're always moving it around, then a tabletop stand is more than ideal. On the other hand, if you prefer to do away entirely with cable messes and want to save yourself some space, a wall mount is the way to go.

Our premium pick, the Echogear Swivel Stand, is the best combination of a tabletop stand and an optional wall mount for all applications and uses, which means users won't have to decide between one or the other. It's also Made for Amazon-certified and offers dependable, easy-to-use tilt and swivel capability. Its premium aluminum body is as rigid and good-looking as they come.

If you're not too concerned about the professional appearance, you might want to consider the Sintron Smart Display Stand, which costs half as much. It still tilts and swivels, but it's not quite as rock-solid as the Echogear.

We also managed to track down a pair of fixed mounts to put your Echo Show 8 on the wall. The HomeMount is a shelf built strictly to the Show 8's specifications, while the Atophk sports a minimalist configuration and the ability to swivel. Finally, PlusAcc offers an interesting battery base attachment for charging on the go, allowing users to disconnect from the wall outlet and go portable for multiple hours at a time.

Chris has spent the last several years writing for numerous online tech magazines, of which Android Police is the latest and most fun. Chris has been a freelancer with AP since early 2022, writing comparisons of cutting-edge smartphones and gathering the most powerful and convenient smart home devices for beginners and experts.

His focus lies on straightforward, helpful buying guides that make it easy for the average electronics user to make informed decisions on the most cost-effective devices. In particular, he loves recommending affordable wireless headphones that outperform far more expensive brands.

Chris’s first foray into electronics included fixing and destroying early PCs in his dad’s basement while testing the overclocking capabilities of an Intel 486 CPU. Since then, he’s melted considerably fewer processors while pushing increasingly powerful gaming hardware to its limits.



