Elon Musk Talks Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.1, Adds "Major Update Coming" – InsideEVs

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta version 11.4.1 release notes are now being shared online, and there truly are a host of notable updates, much like Elon Musk recently noted. The outspoken CEO says that the update features “major architectural improvements” and reiterates that it goes well beyond a “point release.”

For those who haven’t been following the development related to FSD beta version 11.4.1, Elon Musk recently tweeted that the update should really be classified as version 12, since it’s pretty substantial compared to typical point updates. However, he also said that Tesla is reserving the next numerical update for “when FSD is end-to-end AI.” Interestingly, in the past, Musk said FSD would never need to be end-to-end AI, but he changes his mind often as the technology progresses.

At any rate, people have been posting FSD beta version 11.4.1 release notes on Twitter since yesterday, which is stirring up plenty of chatter in the Tesla community. The notes are as follows:

As you can see, it’s not just a bunch of trivial updates or bug fixes, but rather, some really significant stuff, though we have no idea what works as advertised.

Whole Mars Catalog brought specific attention to one portion of the release notes, to which Musk replied with the reiteration of his words from earlier this week.

Since the release started rolling out, Twitter account Tesla Owners Silicon Valley – which often interacts with Musk – quote-tweeted the CEO’s recent explanation about the update. Along with Musk’s words, the account posed a question about Smart Summon and Reverse Summon.

Musk simply replied, “Major update coming in a few months.” We read that as a major update to the Tesla Summon features, since that was the question he was replying to. It seems pretty clear. However, Musk has been known to put out tweets and replies that are a bit ambiguous.

It comes as no surprise that well-known FSD beta tester Chuck Cook jumped on the opportunity to clarify. Chances are, he realized as well as we did that Musk was likely referring specifically to the summon features. He also knows full well that if Musk is online and engaging about these topics, it can’t hurt to try to get more precious details.

To no surprise, Musk hasn’t responded to Chuck, and it will be a bigger surprise if he eventually does reply. What do you think are the answers to Chuck’s questions? Perhaps Musk doesn’t even know yet, since it seems this whole FSD program is a work in progress that adapts as it moves forward. Leave us your words of wisdom in the comment section below.

Sources: Elon Musk, TeslaBull FSD Beta via Teslarati

