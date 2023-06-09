Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Apple Watch Series 8 Buyer's Guide – MacRumors

At its “Far out” event in 2022, Apple announced the second-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is a low-cost option that still offers many of the Apple Watch features that have made the device so popular over the years, while the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ offers a more feature-rich experience with additional health monitoring capabilities.



Both the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ and the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ feature the S8 chip, Crash Detection, water resistance, an optical heart sensor, up to 18 hours of battery life, and more, but there are significant differences between the two devices.

The aluminum ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ starts at $399, while the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is much more competitively priced at just $249. So what exactly do you get by spending the additional $150 and is it worth it? Our comparison helps to answer the question of which of these two Apple Watch models is best for you.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is a minor improvement over the previous Series 7 model, offering Crash Detection and body temperature sensing. Yet compared to the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is a considerably more feature-rich device with advanced capabilities.

With its larger display, advanced health monitoring features, and range of colors and finishes, the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ will be the model of choice for those who want more out of their smartwatch. If you feel that the always-on display, additional health monitoring features, or fast charging would be particularly useful to you, or simply like a specific casing and color combination not available with the ‌Apple Watch SE‌, the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ will be the best model for you.

If you are on a budget and are not particularly attracted to the additional features of the Series 8, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is still a very compelling option. As it shares so many features with the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, in most cases you should probably choose the more inexpensive model, unless you particularly value features such as the larger, always-on display or advanced health monitoring and can justify the added cost.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is an ideal device for children and senior citizens who do not have an iPhone thanks to Family Setup, but it is also the go-to model for most customers who are new to the Apple Watch and those who are upgrading from a Series 3 or older due to its competitive pricing and generous feature set, allowing users to get an unconstrained Apple Watch experience at a low cost.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on May 18 released iOS 16.5, delivering several sports-related enhancements for Apple News, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper, and several important bug and security fixes.

Apple’s developer conference with an opening keynote featuring Apple Vision Pro headset, new Macs, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and more.

Apple’s updated pro-oriented desktop with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chip, tons of ports, and more.

Apple’s highest-end professional desktop with M2 Ultra chip and numerous ports and expansion possibilities.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

4 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

7 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

7 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source