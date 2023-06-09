How’s Philadelphia air quality today? Check these regional forecast maps through Saturday. – The Philadelphia Inquirer

SUBSCRIBE



Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires have been moving through the Northeast this week, coating the Philadelphia region in a smoky haze and a burning odor.

Philly is under an air quality alert, meaning that “the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups to breathe and residents should be taking precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Residents have been encouraged to cancel outdoor activities, keep windows closed at home, and wear a high-quality mask outdoors.

» READ MORE: Follow live coverage on the air quality issues in the region.

The Philadelphia region is expected to continue experiencing varying degrees of smoke on Friday, and conditions are expected to gradually improve throughout the weekend.

Here’s what NOAA is forecasting for Friday. The scale on each map shows the amount of “near-surface smoke,” measured in micrograms per cubic meter of air.

