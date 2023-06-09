This $484 Google Pixel 7 is the 'Treat Yo Self' present that you deserve – Android Police

Lower than ever and ready to ship, Google wants nothing more than for you to start the new year with a Pixel

The Pixel 7 isn’t a significant departure from the Pixel 6, but it didn’t need to be. The improved cameras, next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and other refinements make it well worth the upgrade — especially at this price.

Here's a nice end-of-year surprise for you folks who missed out on all the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone deals: right now you can grab the Pixel 7 for more than $100 off. The Google-made handset is one of our favorite Android phones of 2022, and at $485, it's even cheaper today than it was during the big holiday sales.

This deal is specifically for the 128GB Pixel 7 model, in the Obsidian colorway, though both the Lemongrass and Snow variants are also on sale. Those two go for a bit more at $499, but if you'd rather your new smartphone not look like every other big-screened slab out there, that $14 upgrade might be worth it.

As Apple fans know all too well, there can be something really special about a device when the same company is responsible for both the hardware and the software. There's a certain magic to it — a synergy — and the Pixel 7 give us a look at Google's vision for what an Android smartphone should be. There's no bloatware or third party apps to delete, no egregious waiting periods for software updates — it's Android in its purest form.

The hardware is great, too. The Pixel 7 sports a beautiful and unique design, highlighted by the matte aluminum bar that wraps around the rear camera package. The display is a 6.3" 90Hz OLED panel, and the pairing of the new Google Tensor G2 chipset with 8GB of RAM make for solid performance. Add in the fact that the Pixel takes excellent photos, and you have a flagship Android phone priced well below the competition — even before today's discount.

If there's one caveat worth mentioning, it's that the glossy glass back can be a huge fingerprint magnet, so you might want to consider grabbing one of these Pixel 7 cases. Otherwise, this is a great phone at a great price, and you should definitely grab one while you can. As with everything this time of year, shipping times can vary greatly depending on the phone model and your location, but we can confirm that at least some users still have overnight shipping as an option.

