The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu In February 2023 – /Film

Another month means another streaming service overhaul: prepare for another round of disappearing movies and TV shows, just when you were finally gearing up to watch them. But on the bright side, that also means a bunch of new titles coming in to fill that void. As always, Hulu has plenty of titles — both old and new — to make sure it remains one of the dozen subscription services we all keep paying for.

Among the incoming titles are three different series set to close things out with their finale seasons: Hulu’s widely acclaimed “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” the FX crime drama “Snowfall” and the recently canceled ABC drama, “A Million Little Pieces.” The streamer is also daring to give Netflix a run for its money when it comes to the world of true crime docuseries. The first season of “Taiwan Crime Stories” will probe at the motives behind four true-life incidents, including a suspicious train derailment and the mysterious murder of a school teacher. A little later in the month, “Killing Country” will investigate killings by police in a California county, and “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” will expose the story of a man who formed a cult in his daughter’s college dorm.

Where Hulu really stands apart is in the hidden gems just waiting to be stumbled upon. But if you’d rather be prepared, you’ll find the full list of everything coming to Hulu in February 2023 below — including five titles that you should definitely carve out the time to enjoy.

Is “Something in the Dirt” a buddy comedy or an existential rumination? The answer is, somehow, both. This means it probably won’t shock you to learn that this marks the latest brain melter from filmmaking duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, who also star as main characters, John and Levi, neighbors who witness a supernatural event and decide to start filming. Surely if they can get this thing out into the world, fame and fortune await? That’s usually how it goes when someone in a movie witnesses a mysterious supernatural event, right?

Filmed during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, “Something in the Dirt” is a stripped-down indie that brings its audience straight down the rabbit hole. As we know all too well, isolation and cosmic dread go hand in hand — toss in conspiracy theories, paranoia, and something supernatural, and voilà, you get this must-see, surreal mockumentary.

As we celebrate the newly-minted Oscar nominee status of Brian Tyree Henry, there’s no better time to flip back into the actor’s very impressive filmography and check out the first time he delivered a performance worthy of a Best Supporting Actor nod. He may not have been nominated for his scene-stealing performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” but he absolutely should have been.

Speaking of Academy Awards, this film also marks the third feature from writer-director Barry Jenkins, fresh off his Best Picture win for “Moonlight.” Based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name, the film takes us back to 1970s Harlem, where a woman recalls her passionate love for her husband-to-be Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt (Stephan James), who goes from her childhood friend to her life partner. But their dream of a perfect future is derailed when Fonny is falsely imprisoned, leaving Tish (KiKi Layne) to do her best to clear his name

Just as he always does, Jenkins crafts a stunning portrait of heartbreak; every frame is a stunner and dripping with so much intimacy that it’s at times almost painful to witness. Also impeccable is the cast, which includes Regina King, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, and more.

If “Jackass” and “Candid Camera” had a baby (but subtracted all of the near-death experiences) you’d end up with “Impractical Jokers,” a hidden camera prank show that sees four best friends competing to embarrass each other. The premise is simple: longtime friends Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Salvatore “Sal” Vulcano challenge one another to complete various impossible tasks in public, and whoever can’t see the humiliating task through is forced to endure a punishment at the end of the episode.

Now in its 10th season, “Impractical Jokers” has lost one of its original four friends: Gatto announced his departure in early 2022, and the series has continued on. But in case you’re aching for a glance back at the old days — and the horrifically embarrassing challenges that started it all — then make time to revisit the first 3 seasons of “Impractical Jokers” when they come to Hulu next month. And in case you’ve never seen the series at all, what better place to start than the beginning? Sure, this is the kind of reality show where you can tune in at any given point, but the OG seasons will show where some long-running jokes were born. Also, this is long before the four friends grew used to the constant shame and you can basically watch the show grind them down in real time. What could be more fun?

There’s never a bad time to turn your attention to Jack and Diane. “Something’s Gotta Give” is one of the most beloved Nancy Meyers joints for good reason: the rom-com sees Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson at the height of their power, starring opposite one another with irresistible chemistry as two people who find love late in life, despite being polar opposites. Harry (Nicholson) is a wealthy music executive who exclusively dates women half his age. This is actually how he ends up meeting playwright Erica Barry (Keaton): he happens to be dating her twenty-something daughter. When he suffers a heart attack at their Hampton beach house, Harry ends up in the care of Erica and a local doctor. Between the three of them, a love triangle takes shape and thus we have all the makings of a perfect rom-com: a delectable setting, two opposites trapped in the same place, lots of charming banter and hilarious bickering, plus a very attractive doctor played by none other than Keanu Reeves.

“Piggy” is far from your typical coming-of-age story. The horror thriller is rather unlikely to warm your heart as it tells the story of Sara, a teen girl who is the frequent victim of relentless bullying. Dubbed “Piggy” because of her weight, she’s more than used to being made fun of but on a particularly scorching summer day, things go too far. When Sara goes to the pool in a bikini, a pack of mean girls attacks her with callous words and a cruel prank that nearly ends with Sara drowning. Later, while crying on a lonely dirt road, Sara witnesses the mean girls being shoved into an unmarked van and kidnapped by a mysterious stranger. And she says nothing.

Sure, Sara knows on some level that alerting someone would be the “right” thing to do — but oh how the sun shines brighter with her tormentors out of the picture. And then there’s the question of the mysterious kidnapper who becomes her fascination. A gripping horror flick, “Piggy” caught fire at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and continued to garner critical praise as it made the rounds on the festival circuit. /Film previously shared an exclusive clip of the film when it debuted in theaters, but pretty soon you’ll get to witness Sara and her darkness in the comfort of your own home.

February 1

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King’s Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Impractical Jokers – Complete Seasons 1-3

It’s Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Naruto Shippuden – Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (dubbed)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Sherman’s Showcase – Season 2B

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Taiwan Crime Stories – Complete Season 1

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion

February 3

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

Killing County – Complete Docuseries

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America – Series Premiere

February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Santo Maldito – Complete Season 1

February 9

A Million Little Things – Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage

Not Dead Yet – Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Complete Docuseries

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef – Season 2 Premiere

February 15

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

Craig of the Creek – Season 4C

Horario Estelar – Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris – Series Premiere

The Seat Filler (2004)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Final Season Premiere

February 16

The Masked Singer – Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America

February 17

Animaniacs – Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control – Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol – Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep – Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery

Snowfall – Final Season Premiere

February 24

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Bruiser (2023)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)

