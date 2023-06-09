Our 9 favorite Roku tips and tricks to up your streaming game – Android Police

Take your streaming to the next level

Streaming is how we access everything these days, from movies and TV shows to music, which we access on everything from our phones to our TVs. We even have a number of smart devices that make our older "dumb" devices smart. Streaming devices are one of the best examples, and using them makes older devices smarter or TVs with complicated systems simple.

Roku makes some of the best streaming devices at almost any price point with a variety of specifications. Roku devices have a number of helpful features and tricks that make them even more powerful devices. Here are some tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Roku device.

If you lose your remote or the batteries in your remote die, use your phone to control your Roku device. To do so, download the official Roku app and sign in. After you've signed in, go to the Devices tab, select the device you want to control, and tap the Remote button. This pulls up a virtual remote that has all the buttons and functions you're used to on your regular remote, including the signature purple Roku d-pad buttons.

Remotes are getting smaller, which means they can easily get lost in the couch or around the house. If you have certain models of Roku remotes, they have features to help you easily find them when they're lost.

Once you've located your remote through any of these methods, press any button on the remote to stop the beeping. You can customize the sound your remote makes in the Roku app by going to Settings > Remote > Change Remote Finder Sound and tapping any sound.

Many people have smart assistant-enabled devices in their homes. These devices can control your Roku device without lifting a finger. You can't use this feature to do certain things, such as move around the interface. Still, many of the core features of your device can be controlled with your voice.

If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you'll need to launch the Alexa mobile app and go to the Skills & Games section. Once you're there, search for Roku, tap Enable, sign in to your Roku account, and select the devices you want to link. After your devices are linked, add your Roku device to a group. After that, you can ask Alexa to control your Roku.

If you prefer Google Assistant over Alexa, you're in luck. As long as you have Google Assistant enabled on another device, you're good to go. On your device, open the Google app, tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner, and tap Settings. In Settings, tap Google Assistant and scroll down until you see Home Control with a light bulb graphic to the left. Tap it, then tap the magnifying glass in the upper-right corner and search for Roku. Then sign in to your Roku account and select the device you want to link with Google Assistant. After completing this process, you can ask Google to pause your YouTube video at any point.

If Siri is your assistant of choice, Roku also plays well with it. When you install the Roku app on an iOS device, it includes Siri Shortcuts that allow you to control your Roku device with your voice. If you tap each command, you can customize the phrase to control it to whatever suits you best.

Whether you're partial to the Google or Apple ecosystem, Roku devices allow you to cast your screen or media to your device. Most Roku devices come preinstalled with technology that enables you to cast from Android devices. Whether you want to share your screen, put on a YouTube video, or play some music, tap the cast icon and get casting.

If you have an Apple device, you must enable AirPlay and HomeKit on your device. To do so, on your device, go to Settings > Apple AirPlay & HomeKit > Launch Apple Airplay and HomeKit setup. Once you're there, you'll see a QR code. Use the camera on your Apple device to scan it and follow the instructions that appear. When you've set up AirPlay and HomeKit, go to Settings > System > Screen Mirroring to always allow screen mirroring.

Apps and channels are automatically added in the order you installed them. If you want to move them around, so your most used apps are at the top, Roku enables you to rearrange your homescreen. If you want to move an app around, move your cursor so that it's highlighted, press the Star button, and select Move channel from the menu that pops up. Then, use the arrow keys to move the app to your desired location.

If you have guests over and don't want them to mess with your Settings, Roku has a mode for that. Guest Mode allows guests to sign in to their streaming accounts on your Roku so that they don't mess up your suggestions. You must first set up a pin by going to Roku's pin setting website. Once you've set up a PIN, go to Settings > System > Guest Mode > Enter Guest Mode and enter your PIN to enable the feature.

For those who like making things their own, the Roku allows you to customize some facets of its appearance. The two things you can customize are your device's theme and screensaver. Your device's theme changes the look of the interface of your device, while the screensaver is what pops up if your device is stationary for a little bit. To change your device's theme, go to Settings > Themes and select your desired theme. To modify your screensaver go to Settings > Screensaver and find one that suits you best.

When others in your home don't want to be disturbed, Roku allows you to watch TV without bothering them. Whether you use the app or have a remote that lets you plug in a set of headphones, you can take advantage of the Private Listening feature. Private listening turns off the TV volume and plays the volume through your headphones, whether they're connected to your remote or another device. When you unplug or disconnect your headphones, your Roku moves the sound back to your TV.

Has a commercial that's louder than the show you're watching ever woken you up after you've dozed off? Roku has a solution for that using a feature called Volume Leveling. Volume Leveling tries to level the volume of all sounds in what you're watching, whether it's leveling commercials with the show or leveling loud noises in the show with dialogue.

To enable this feature, start watching something. Then, press the Star button to pull up the in-show settings. In the settings menu, tap Sound settings > Volume Leveling, and the feature is enabled.

No matter what Roku device you have, there are many common features to improve your experience. Whether you want to customize your device, share media from your phone, or control your Roku with your voice, there's something to improve everyone's experience. To make sure you know what's happening around you, you may want to learn how to watch local channels on your Roku device.

Zach has been a How-to Writer at Android Police since January 2022. He specializes in Chromebooks, Android smartphones, Android apps, and Google hardware and software products. You’ll find him writing how-to guides on these topics, but you may also see him dabble in other content areas from time-to-time.

Zach loves unique and fun hardware and software features as well as products with a sustainability focus. He holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Energy Engineering, giving him unique insight into new renewable energy and battery technologies.

Zach’s first Android phone was a Motorola Droid Turbo 2 he got in 2016 after switching from an iPhone 5S. Even though the rest of his family has switched to iPhones, he could never do it. His current daily driver is a Samsung Galaxy S23+, and he writes all his articles on an HP Chromebook x2 12.

When he’s not writing, Zach works as an energy consultant. In his free time, he loves hiking and spending time with his family. He is one of the few people who used Google Stadia, which he misses dearly. He also is a fan of Magic the Gathering and soccer.

