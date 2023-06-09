iPhone 15 leaks and rumors: everything we’re expecting from … – The Verge

Filed under:
By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.
In September, Apple is widely expected to reveal its iPhone 15 lineup of flagship smartphones. Like last year, 2023’s range is expected to consist of four models: the base iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Max, an iPhone 15 Pro, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. There’s a chance that the latter device might be branded as the iPhone 15 Ultra, although a more recent report suggests this branding might not be used until 2024.
2023 is shaping up to be an interesting year for Apple’s bestselling device. Rumors suggest the company could finally make the switch from Lightning to USB-C while the Dynamic Island, which was exclusive to the Pro models in 2022, might trickle down to the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max.
Read on for all our coverage of the latest leaks and rumors about this year’s iPhones.
May 16
Thomas Ricker
Next year’s iPhone 16 Pro display will jump from 6.1 inches (iPhone 15 Pro) to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max will jump from 6.7 (iPhone 15 Pro Max) to 6.9 inches, say analysts Kuo and Young.
Kuo says the extra space will make room for periscope lenses with better zoom performance, also expected on this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.
[MacRumors]
May 15
Wes Davis
MacRumors got ahold of a research note from supply chain analyst Jeff Pu at Haitong International Securities suggesting a new 48MP sensor stack for the camera in these non-Pro phones will lead to production issues.
MacRumors notes Pu was the first to claim that “design issues” would keep iPhone 15 Pro models from switching to solid-state buttons, which leaks and other analysts have backed up since then.
[MacRumors]
Apr 17
Jon Porter
Apple’s long-anticipating mixed reality headset won’t be the only piece of hardware it announces at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s published a new overview of the event. Expected launches include new MacBooks, as well as a “major” update to the Apple Watch’s watchOS software.
Let’s start with the Macs. Gurman doesn’t explicitly say which macOS-powered computers Apple could announce in June, but lists around half a dozen devices it currently plans to release this year or early 2024. There’s an all new 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and new 13-inch and “high-end” MacBook Pros. Meanwhile on the Mac side Apple still needs to replace its last Intel-powered device, the Mac Pro, with an Apple Silicon model, and it also reportedly has plans to refresh its all-in-one 24-inch iMac.
Apr 13
Jay Peters
According to MacRumors, a button will indeed replace the mute switch, but the long-rumored unified volume rocker isn’t happening. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro line will apparently have two separate volume buttons. The news follows analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that Apple would not use solid-state buttons for the volume and mute buttons.
Basically, it seems like the only major difference to expect from that side of your iPhone is a mute button. Hopefully Apple treats it like the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action Button.
[MacRumors]
Apr 12
Jon Porter
After months of leaks saying Apple will ditch the physical volume and power buttons on this year’s iPhone 15 Pro in favor of fancy solid-state replacements, one of the original sources of the rumor now says it’s not happening.
“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a Medium post. 9to5Mac reports that another analyst, Haitong Tech’s Jeff Pu, also thinks Apple will stick with traditional mechanical buttons for iPhone 15 Pro models.
Apr 10
Jay Peters
A user on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) shared a video of what looks to be a dummy model of the iPhone 15 Pro (via MacRumors), and it provides a decent look at how big the phone might be in real life. The dummy appears to match up with 9to5Mac’s detailed iPhone 15 Pro renders shared last week. The cameras are enormous.
Apr 7
Mitchell Clark
9to5Mac says it’s gotten more details on the iPhone 15 Pro via a “detailed CAD” file and other sources, and it’s showing us what the upcoming phone could look like. We’ve heard a lot of the rumors before — titanium frame, USB-C, thinner bezels, a great new color — but the renders really bring this story to life.
[9to5Mac]
Mar 20
Jay Peters
The fancier iPhones will apparently switch from a mute switch to a mute button this year, and new renders in a video spotted by leaker ShrimpApplePro reveal that it, well, looks like a button. If this is the real deal, I’m curious if it will be an improvement over the switch, which has been an iPhone staple since the very first one.
In the video, you can also see the iPhone 15 Pro’s rumored unified volume button and that the iPhone 15 will apparently keep the mute switch and separate volume buttons.
Feb 26
Emma Roth
That’s according to leaker Ice Universe, who shared renders of what’s supposed to be the iPhone 15 Ultra, which 9to5Mac later corroborated.
In addition to a USB-C port, smaller bezels, and a buttonless design, the image shows a much less obnoxious camera bump when compared to the one we saw on the render of the iPhone 15 Pro.
Feb 25
Jay Peters
9to5Mac’s latest renders depict the iPhone 15 Plus, which seems to still be in the works despite reportedly poor sales of the iPhone 14 Plus. The Plus phone looks to also be switching over to a Dynamic Island and USB-C, but if I had to pick an iPhone 15 model based on what we know now, I think I’d go with the rumored Pro red.
Feb 23
Jay Peters
9to5Mac has the details. I usually just get a black phone, but I’d seriously consider getting this nice red.
Feb 23
Thomas Ricker
Those supposed CAD files of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro published by 9to5Mac last week have been turned into more aesthetically pleasing renders by Ian Zelbo. USB-C, curvier edges, and a big boy camera bump, now in color.
Feb 18
Allison Johnson
Look, I know it’s probably too late, but since reports have been surfacing for a while now that Apple is planning to remove the physical buttons from the iPhone 15 Pro, replacing them with solid-state “taptic” buttons. Some new, alleged renders of the iPhone 15 published by 9to5Mac seem to confirm the news: it’s time to bid the physical volume rocker and power switch goodbye, at least on some upcoming models. Surely it is too late to change anyone’s mind in Cupertino, but I’m going to make the case anyway. Please don’t take the buttons away, Apple.
For starters, there’s just no haptic button that feels as good or reassuringly clicky as a physical button. This is a completely objective observation based on data gathered by one individual: me, a person who has been pressing buttons for several decades. They rule.
Feb 5
Emma Roth
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup.
Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model could replace the Pro Max branding with this year’s iPhone 15, but his latest theory suggests that Apple wants to establish a more powerful — and more expensive — tier of iPhones. That means the device could have an even higher price tag than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.
Jan 27
Jay Peters
That’s according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also says the iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E. (That’s not too surprising, given the newest iPad Pros, Mac Minis, and MacBook Pros support Wi-Fi 6E, too.)
However, Apple is still working on its own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Jan 9
Jay Peters
Apple is working on a new in-house chip that would power cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is also developing its own chip that would replace the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it currently uses from Broadcom, Bloomberg says, which it wants to begin using in devices in 2025.
Bloomberg also shared some new information about Apple’s efforts to develop its own cellular modems to replace Qualcomm’s. While Qualcomm recently said during its Q4 2022 earnings that it expects to have the “vast majority” of 5G modems for 2023 iPhones, Bloomberg says Apple will use its own modems “by the end of 2024 or early 2025.” Apple will apparently start by using its custom modem in one product and fully transition them over the course of approximately three years.
Dec 8, 2022
Jon Porter
We finally have a final official deadline for when new phones sold in the European Union — including future iPhones — will have to use USB-C for wired charging: December 28th, 2024.
That’s because the EU’s new USB-C legislation has just been published in the bloc’s Official Journal, making it formally binding. Now we know the rules will officially enter into force in 20 days’ time, and individual EU member states will then have a maximum of 24 months to apply them as national law.
Nov 17, 2022
Mitchell Clark
The iPhone 15 Pro models are in line for a massive upgrade to their wired transfer speeds with the switch to USB-C, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Unfortunately, he doesn’t believe that benefit is coming to the regular 2023 iPhones. He predicts that the 15 and 15 Plus will also swap in USB-C ports but, just like the 2022 10th-gen iPad, they’ll be stuck with the same USB 2.0 speeds they had with Lighting.
Kuo made the prediction in a series of tweets on Wednesday and says the information is from his “latest survey.” (The analyst is known for getting information from supply chain sources.) He specified by predicting that the “15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.” If that’s true, that’d mean they could transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gbps — a boon for people who actually use the Pro phones to shoot a lot of ProRes video and raw photos, where even fast WiFi and cloud uploads aren’t really a good substitute.
Oct 29, 2022
Emma Roth
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could swap mechanical volume and power buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback instead. That’s according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the buttons could function like the solid-state home button first released on the iPhone 7 that you can’t physically press down but vibrates in response to touch.
The iPhone 8, as well as the second and third-generation models of the budget-friendly iPhone SE also feature a solid-state home button, which is powered by Apple’s Taptic Engine. Apple utilizes this same technology to enable haptic keyboard presses in iOS 16, as well as with the Force Touch trackpads it uses on its MacBooks.
Oct 28, 2022
Thomas Ricker
Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple blogosphere’s favorite analyst, says next year’s iPhone 15 models might feature solid-state volume and power buttons that mimic mechanical presses just like Mac trackpads, alongside new USB-C ports he’s mentioned before.
Any bets on when Apple will also ditch the mute switch and move to wireless charging exclusively to make the portless and buttonless iPhone of Jony Ive’s dreams?
Oct 26, 2022
Mitchell Clark
Apple has given its most direct confirmation yet that a USB-C-equipped iPhone will happen now that the European Union is mandating that all phones sold in its member countries use the connector if they have a physical charger.
When asked by The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern if the company would replace Lightning, Apple’s senior VP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, answered by saying: “Obviously, we’ll have to comply; we have no choice.”
Sep 25, 2022
Emma Roth
Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.
The Pro Max name first appeared with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and adding Ultra branding to the iPhone lineup wouldn’t be all that surprising. Apple already launched the new Watch Ultra with the moniker earlier this month, and added the name to its M1 Ultra processor. Apple also introduced a minor change to its naming scheme with the iPhone 14, bringing back the seemingly retired “Plus” name to the iPhone 14 Plus.
Sep 18, 2022
Emma Roth
The iPhone 14 has only been out for a few days, but that isn’t stopping the rumor mill from churning out predictions about Apple’s next iPhone. Supply chain analyst Ross Young says on Twitter that he expects Apple to include the Dynamic Island — the notch successor that currently only comes on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max — on all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro variations (via MacRumors).
If true, this would make the Dynamic Island the standard across all new iPhones, allowing it to fully replace the notch that Apple first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 (at least until Apple comes up with another design). Young also indicates that the base iPhone 15 still won’t come with an 120Hz LTPO display that enables the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display and snappy ProMotion feedback, citing that the “supply chain can’t support it.”
May 13, 2022
Jay Peters
Apple is testing iPhones that swap the Lightning port for USB-C, according to a new Bloomberg report from Apple whisperer Mark Gurman. But you shouldn’t expect to see it in this year’s iPhone lineup, as the changeover wouldn’t happen until 2023 “at the earliest,” Gurman says. The report follows reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s tweets this week indicating Apple would swap to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is presumably when that year’s iPhone lineup will be released.
The switch would be a big one, though it’s not a complete surprise. Apple has already moved the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini to USB-C. And the EU revealed a proposal in September that would require many devices, including smartphones, to include USB-C ports — Gurman says that this legislation was “a key reason” for Apple’s move to consider the change. There are also technical benefits to moving to USB-C, which is capable of faster transfer speeds than Lightning.
May 11, 2022
James Vincent
Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
