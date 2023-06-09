Crypto news: Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu – The Cryptonomist

Coinbase: Congress will resolve the situation against the SEC

Swift and Chainlink partner with financial institutions in order to connect their systems to blockchain

Tether and Lugano prepare for second Plan ₿ Forum with new speakers

It’s war against cryptocurrencies: after Binance, Coinbase is also under the crosshairs of the SEC

Coinbase: Congress will resolve the situation against the SEC

It’s war against cryptocurrencies: after Binance, Coinbase is also under the crosshairs of the SEC

Crypto regulation in Italy: tokenization register coming soon

Gemini and Genesis seek closure of lawsuit filed by the SEC

Stolen $35 million in Bitcoin, Ether and Tether from Atomic Wallet

All the crypto exchange hacks: a total of $3.45 billion stolen since 2012

A decentralized crypto protocol developed on Arbitrum has fallen victim to a $7.7 million hack

Why Malicious Website Blockers are Crucial for Online Security

Tether and Lugano prepare for second Plan ₿ Forum with new speakers

Sports, web 3 and finance together at the Metaforum in Milan on 7 June for an unmissable event

Tech Summit 2023 Lahore

Proof of Talk: Gathering Web3’s Elite for a Unique Leadership Summit at Paris’s Louvre Palace in June

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

Uncertain forecasting on the price of Ethereum

Crypto news: more charges against Binance US besides those of the SEC

Crypto news: Circle appoints Tarbert legal officer while some wallets sell their USD Coin

Ripple CEO attacks the SEC

Very uncertain predictions for the price of Bitcoin

A Bitcoin whale transfers about $40 million after a decade of inactivity

Bitcoin network anomaly: 90 minutes to produce a block

Bitcoin’s future value forecasting: where is the crypto queen headed?

Uncertain forecasting on the price of Ethereum

Ethereum News: Roger Ver sees ETH as the attraction for new users

Ethereum News: ERC-6551 standard introduced

What are Ethereum MEV bots and how do they work?

Alps Blockchain and Bitmain together for mining: goal is to quadruple capacity

Bitcoin mining activity increases as crypto market faces new difficulties

Bitcoin mining difficulty exceeds 50 trillion for the first time

Tether turns to sustainable Bitcoin mining

GHO stablecoin is coming to Aave

Crypto news: Tether is the world’s most searched stablecoin on Google and more

The Tether (USDT) stablecoin reaches its all-time high

Market dominance of stablecoins: Tether rises while others fall

Crypto news: prices and performance of Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), Monkeys Token (MONKEYS) and Terra (LUNA)

Crypto news: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK)

Trading strategy on Bitcoin, MATIC and BNB: using ADX to identify significant trends

Crypto prices and news of SpongeBob (SPONGE), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and AiDoge

News and price analysis for crypto assets Shiba Inu, Ecoterra and Pepe

The dApps of the Web3 world: the most widely used platforms that generate the most revenue

Dextools: Unleashing the Power of Decentralized Markets

Compound Finance expands on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s Layer-2

Aave crypto project launches V3 version on Metis

Kraken launches its NFT marketplace: more than 250 unique collections

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

Superman Web3: the new multimedia NFT from Warner Bros and Eluvio.

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Animoca Brands’ report on the NFT industry in the gaming sector

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Illuvium: Overworld Beta 2 is a reality

Axie Infinity (AXS) registers +15% after Origins launches in App Store

Reental: tokenized real estate company enters Fortnite metaverse

Comeback for Metaverse tokens? OVER on top with a 110% increase

Binance announces ‘Build The Block’: the first reality show in the metaverse

The Nemesis Unveils NEMS Token: Driving Gaming’s Next Frontier

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Crypto ZR presents its latest project ‘Arrival’

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

CEO of JPMorgan sides with the US and the dollar reserve

Apple unveils new Vision Pro AR/VR: What impact will the company have on the metaverse?

Increase in Nvidia’s stock ranks the company among the largest

SEC: 13 charges against Binance and Changpeng Zhao (CZ)

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Alessia Pannone – 5 Jun 2023

How are the Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins performing within the crypto market?

Below is an in-depth look at the latest news and a price prediction.

Summary

It is worth mentioning that Avalanche (AVAX) is an open source platform based on decentralized blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and support for smart contracts.

Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, is an open source project that focuses on creating a public blockchain-based platform for smart contract execution.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), finally, is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

It is considered a “meme-coin,” inspired by the success of other cryptocurrencies with canine themes. Its popularity has been fueled by publicity from some influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Recently, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), warned the public about the associated risks and the possible use of AI generated content by scammers who try to fool people by posing as someone else and convincing them to part with their cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, Hoskinson shared a screenshot of an email he received in which the sender pretended to be him and tried to induce the recipient to invest in a supposed “first multichain medical platform based on the Cardano blockchain.”

Which, according to the message, would save lives. The news was shared by Hoskinson himself in a tweet today, which read as follows:

Just a reminder that I'll never email you directly. Every day scumbag piece of shit scammers impersonate me attempting to steal money from you. If you think you're talking with me, then ask the person to verify his identity with a signature from my PGP key. They can't pic.twitter.com/Qmpm06J8R8

Later, Hoskinson posted a video in which he addressed his followers and highlighted the grammatical and stylistic quality of the message, noting that it appeared to be written by an artificial intelligence application such as ChatGPT.

Moreover, he used this example to highlight the dangers of technology as it evolves and becomes more and more like the “real thing.” In fact, as he explained, the email he received from his follower was exactly an example of such a scam:

“It’s called a trust scam, and as a result, millions of dollars worth of ADA and other cryptocurrencies will be stolen. This is the world we are heading towards thanks to generative AI. It’s one of the dark sides and unintended consequences, but scammers are already doing that.”

In May, the crypto Avalanche (AVAX) reached a new milestone by surpassing one million monthly active addresses: the first time the proof-of-stake blockchain has reached this significant number.

According to Artemis‘ Snow Avalanche analysis report, the network surpassed its previous record of 840,000 monthly active addresses recorded in April, thanks to the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins.

In fact, the increase in stablecoins accounts for a significant portion of this activity, now making up 32% of on-chain users, up from the 6% recorded since the beginning of the year, along with the growing importance of DeFi, which accounts for 33% of daily active users.

In addition, this achievement comes in conjunction with Avalanche’s launch of the web3 AvaCloud platform, which enables companies to create blockchain ecosystems without the need for programming and in a fully managed manner.

Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer said that AvaCloud represents an important step toward the large-scale adoption of blockchain, as the platform aims to address many of the challenges companies face with this technology.

As we know, before AvaCloud, creating a custom blockchain required a considerable financial investment and years of research with a specialized team.

Today, on the other hand, it is possible to launch one’s own network as a testnet in minutes and deploy a fully functional blockchain in a few weeks, without the need for a large team of engineers.

A difficult start to the week for Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency sector. Currently, SHIB‘s burn rate has dramatically reversed, with a 96.38% decrease according to data from Shibburn.

Moreover, in the past few hours, only about 24 million SHIB tokens have been sent to inactive wallets. Logically, this has also affected the price trend.

Currently, SHIB is trading at about $0.000008538, registering a decrease of 1.43% in the past 24 hours. The weekly growth rate has also decreased by 2.80%, signaling a slowdown in sentiment toward the token in the short term.

However, although the short-term growth outlook seems dim, Shiba Inu has promising developments that could reverse its current bearish trend.

One such development is the Shibarium protocol, a major Layer 2 protocol that has yet to be launched on the mainnet.

The team behind the protocol is working diligently to ensure a timely transition from the current test network, called Puppynet Testnet, to the mainnet.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Alessia Pannone – 9 Jun 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source