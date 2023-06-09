Yuga Labs Reveals Details for Upcoming BAYC Project Mint – nft now

Every week, we simplify the market so that you can stay up to date on market trends, upcoming drops, top projects, and much more!

BY Langston Thomas •

January 11, 2023

Back in December, Yuga Labs shook the NFT space with the announcement of a forthcoming project called The Trial of Jimmy the Monkey. Set to be a new chapter in the BAYC universe, the information came via a short film that chronicled a curious yet whimsical story of a key, a chest, and time-traveling apes.

While the NFT space has since been scrambling to piece together the breadcrumbs left by Yuga Labs on MDvMM.xyz — a new website erected to track the ongoing expansion — today, new definitive information has been revealed. Although a guide was initially promised, Yuga has instead announced a skill-game challenge that corresponds with the Jimmy the Monkey story arc.

Apes, stretch your eyeballs and warm up your scroll muscles — lots of new info about next week. Short version: monkey butthole, Sewer Pass January 17, skill-based mint begins January 18, new power sources. Video explainer coming soon, more at https://t.co/h8JXeLkC57, and the 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bF1h2qAXrM

On January 18, Yuga will kick off “Dookey Dash” a skill-based minting experience that takes place in the sewers of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. It will be an endless runner style game — where players will “attempt to go as far as possible as the game progresses in difficulty.” Your mission? Travel through the sewers, avoid obstacles, and collect “fragments.”

To be eligible to participate in the experience, users must hold at least one Sewer Pass — an NFT that launches January 17 as a free claim for any BAYC or MAYC owner. Although BAYC community members are the only ones eligible to claim, anyone who obtains a Sewer Pass via secondary sale can take part in the experience.

Both the Sewer Pass claim and Dookey Dash will close on February 8. While the window is open though, participants can play as many times as they would like, with Yuga stating via Tweet that players will need to “play at least once and score more than 0 to validate a Sewer Pass.” After the skill-based minting experience is completed, on February 15, validated Sewer Passes will be eligible to transform into what Gary the Dog Prophet (a newer character in the BAYC realm) calls a “power source.”

Gary will be watching you in the sewer. Sewer Pass holders will compete for the highest score and earn their new power source. The highest single-run score on your specific Sewer Pass and accompanying wallet that achieved the run will determine what it reveals.

Considering the cryptic nature of these power sources, users will likely need to play the game to learn more. In the meantime, visit the official Yuga news blog or MDvMM.xyz for the latest news.

