Optical Zoom Capabilities in iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera to Get Major Boost with Periscope-Style Lens Upgrade – Pricebaba Daily

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max continue to circulate, with one of the most persistent ones being a major overhaul of the telephoto lens. The redesign, which is reportedly periscope-style, could significantly expand the phone’s optical zoom capabilities beyond the current 3x magnification. This particular rumour has gained momentum in recent times, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo promising 5x-6x optical zoom and now, tipster Unknownz21, who claims to have received independent confirmation of the redesign via Twitter.

While the leaks didn’t reveal how much the new camera setup will offer in terms of zoom, this adds to the growing number of sources confirming the upgrade, making it highly likely to happen. This will undoubtedly be a significant improvement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and future iPhone models, offering users even more advanced photography capabilities.

Apple continues to dominate the mindshare of consumers and there is naturally a lot of buzz regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. As per the current leaks, it seems that The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max would be upping the ante in the hardware department, especially regarding the camera. A periscope camera is also being discussed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, paired with a 48-megapixel rear camera.

If initial rumours are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also feature premium materials in their construction. This could be Apple’s attempt to differentiate between the iPhone 15/15 Plus models and the Pro/Pro Max variants. Meanwhile, the cheaper iPhone 15 models are also expected to pack some upgrades, such as Dynamic Island and a moderately upgraded rear camera setup. Additionally, conventional physical keys on the iPhone 15 may be replaced with haptic buttons, potentially extending to the mute switch.

Software-specific updates will also be available on the new iPhones via iOS 17. Apple will offer more info on the upcoming iPhone operating system at WWDC next month, which could also drop some hints about a few iPhone features that we don’t know about yet.

In a recent survey done by PerfectRec which included over 669,000 user-generated assessments revealed that iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max did not meet consumers’ expectations compared to the previous year’s models. The report takes into account all iPhones beginning with the 2010 release of the iPhone 4 and continuing through the most recent iPhone 14. The experts at PerfectRec analyzed 13 years’ worth of user-generated iPhone reviews. All of these iPhones’ basic models are included in the ratings.



The graph below demonstrates a progressive rise in 5-star reviews, except for the iPhone 5, which experienced a little decline. However, it has only gone up from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 only garnered 72% of the 80 percent of 5-star reviews that were given to the iPhone 13.

Additionally, a gap in the graph was created by the Pro variants of the iPhone 14, not just the base model. The iPhone 14 Pro received 76% of the 5-star reviews compared to 84% for the iPhone 13 Pro. Comparably, 86% of people gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 80% gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max 5 stars.



According to PerfectRec, the progressive rise in 5-star reviews for iPhones may have been caused by the fact that every subsequent version of these phones only became better. It also takes into account how consistently positive feedback from customers has been provided throughout time.

Regarding the drop in ratings for the iPhone 14, PerfectRec thinks it’s because Apple didn’t make any significant changes to the hardware, software, or features. Additionally, the iPhone 14’s decision to reuse an outdated processor (A15) on a flagship model, the absence of a high refresh rate, and the absence of Dynamic Island might have contributed to people giving the iPhone 14 a lower rating. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which received greater 5-star ratings than their siblings, have these modifications.

All this may have further pressure on the Cupertino-based brand to add significant changes to the upcoming flagship device.



