Amazon Android App Store on Windows 11 is Coming to 31 … – Thurrott.com



Microsoft is about to expand access to the Amazon Android App Store on Windows 11. Following the release of the Windows 11 22H2 Update today, the company announced that the Amazon App Store will soon expand to 31 new countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, the UK, and more.

In addition to the Amazon App Store coming to new markets, the number of supported apps is also getting a big bump. “Windows 11 users in those countries will be able to enjoy more than 20,000 Android apps and games, including popular mobile games Coin Master, Epic Seven, Machington Mansion, along with family and kids favorites such as Disney Coloring World, KidsBeeTV, and apps like Kindle,” said Giorgio Sardo, general manager, Microsoft Store.

The Amazon App Store is currently available in preview in the US, and it’s also available for Windows Insiders in Japan. Until now, testers have been able to download a small selection of 50 Android apps, but Microsoft will improve app discovery on the Microsoft Store now that 20,000 Android apps will become available there. “Like any other content, you will now find them in editorials and search results, you will see inline ratings and reviews, and you will be able to share a link to your favorite app with your friends,” Sardo explained today.

The Windows Subsystem for Android that power these apps on Windows 11 is also being improved. The latest release delivers faster graphic performance with hardware acceleration, DRM video support, better input handling across touch, mouse and keyboard, as well as network and security improvements.

If you’re already running Windows 11 on your PC, be aware that the Windows Subsystem for Android isn’t available on all devices. The minimum system requirements include 8GB of RAM and an Intel 8th Gen Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3000, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c as a minimum for the CPU. The WSA needs to be running in the background when you use Android apps, and it can be quite taxing on resources, too.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

