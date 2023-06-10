Windows 7 — 2018 Edition is the Microsoft operating system you've … – BetaNews



Windows 10 is a very good operating system, but despite Microsoft initially offering it as a free upgrade, many users were reluctant to switch from Windows 7, and it’s easy to understand why. A lot of Windows 10’s big changes — the Microsoft Store, bundled third-party apps, live tiles in the Start menu, Cortana, Bing integration, and so on — simply weren’t that appealing to users of previous versions of Windows.

Windows 7 still offers everything that most people would want from an OS, but nearly a decade on from its debut, it now looks and feels quite dated compared to its successor. But if the aging OS had a modern makeover, could it win back many of those people who have moved on to Windows 10? I suspect so. Take a look at Windows 7 — 2018 Edition and make up your own mind.

YouTuber Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously created concept videos for Windows 11, iOS 12 and Android 9.0, and most recently brought Windows XP and Windows 95 bang up to date, has the answer with a new video showcasing his vision of Windows 7 — 2018 Edition.

As you might expect — especially if you’ve seen any of Avdan’s previous concepts — this update takes everything we know and love about Windows 7, and gives it a modern makeover with the Acrylic style applied to the OS. Some Windows 10 features, including the Action Center and Cortana, also put in an appearance here.

There’s dynamic wallpaper with day and night options too, as well as the now obligatory Dark Mode.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Windows 7? Do you prefer it to Windows 10? Let me know in the comments below.



