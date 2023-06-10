Home Latest News ChatGPT, Bard, Bing AI: Which gives the best health advice? – Becker's...

ChatGPT, Bard, Bing AI: Which gives the best health advice? – Becker's Hospital Review

Deidre Richardson
Healthcare providers say ChatGPT gives better health advice than other generative artificial intelligence platforms, according to a report from health IT company Tebra.
Here is which platform each of the 500 providers surveyed said gave the “best advice”:
1. ChatGPT: 44 percent
2. Google Bard: 42 percent
3. Microsoft Bing AI: 14 percent
“After examining the medical guidance provided by ChatGPT, 46 percent of healthcare providers reported feeling more optimistic about the use of AI in healthcare,” the April 27 report found. “This represents a significant shift in perspective, with 95 percent of those surveyed indicating a more positive attitude towards AI technology in healthcare.”
