OpenAI PHP Client – Laravel News

October 25th, 2022

OpenAI PHP Client is a supercharged PHP API client that allows you to interact with the OpenAI API.

🎉 After weeks of development, @gehrisandro and I are proud to announce the release of OpenAI PHP Client v0.1. 🚀

It's a supercharged PHP API client that allows you to interact with @OpenAI API. Enjoy! ⚡️ https://t.co/7Gw0fewlSx

Here’s a brief example from the package’s readme of using the OpenAI PHP client:

At the release of this post, the OpenAI PHP client supports the following resources:

OpenAI has a broad range of uses related to natural language processing (NLP), generating code from natural language, and more. To start using the OpenAI package, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the OpenAI platform. I’d recommend starting with the API docs and OpenAI API examples.

To start using OpenAI with your PHP applications, check out this package on GitHub at openai-php/client.

