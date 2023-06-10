Get the Apple Watch Series 8 at Its Lowest Price – MUO – MakeUseOf

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale right now and we want one!

The Apple Watch Series 8 is perfect for both tech and fashion lovers alike. Its sleek design comes in multiple colors and styles so you can find the one that best suits your look. It offers a range of features like activity tracking and smart notifications, which make life easier! And if you’re looking for a deal – right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available for $70 off. With all that it has to offer, this watch is guaranteed to be a great addition to your life.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest in Apple's line of wearable gadgets. Even though it's only been out since September 2022, you can already find it for a great price! Get $70 off and you'll be able to stay connected and informed by glancing at your wrist. With features like fall detection, always-on Retina display, and full water resistance, the Apple Watch Series 8 gives you more bang for your buck than ever before.

We reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8 a few months back and it was a device we truly enjoyed. We found loads of reasons to get the Series 8 instead of the SE, such as the larger screen and the multitude of health trackers available. The Series 8 features an S8 dual-core processor, which means it's super fast to react to any job you throw at it without any of the lag we see in other models.

The screen is absolutely gorgeous as well. You can get this model in two sizes, namely 41mm and 45mm, depending on how big your wrist is and which one would fit you better. Both feature LTPO OLED displays that allow you to keep the screen always on by using little power by reducing the refresh rate. Also, with the Apple Watch 8, you won't have issues reading your face watch in full light thanks to the 1000 nits peak brightness.

The smartwatch features a ton of health trackers, varying from an ECG app to fall detection, from noise monitoring to a handwashing timer that comes in handy during flu season. Of course, there are also sensors that will help keep track of your fitness progress. Since the Apple Watch Series 8 is now down to $329, you should hurry up and get one of these since the deal can vanish at any time.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

